Ukraine-Russia war latest: Children among 19 killed in attack by Putin’s forces on Zelensky’s home city
Zelensky said on social media: ‘Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it’
Ukraine officials have said that children were killed in a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, as the death toll soared to 19 overnight.
Nine children were killed in the attack on president Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city, according to officials, while Russia’s Defence Ministry said it was targeting a military gathering there.
The Ukrainian military denounced Russia’s statement as misinformation.
Zelensky said on social media: “People die every day. There is only one reason why this continues: Russia does not want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it.”
The strike on Kryvyi Rih has been described as Moscow’s deadliest this year in the conflict.
Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said more than 30 people, including a three-month old baby, were in hospital, while emergency services said 50 people were wounded.
Foreign secretary David Lammy has accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in ceasefire talks, echoing concerns by Donald Trump and Zelensky.
"Our judgment is that Putin continues to obfuscate, continues to drag his feet," Mr Lammy told reporters at Nato headquarters. "We see you, Vladimir Putin. We know what you are doing.”
Kryvyi Rih to have three days of mourning
Following a deadly attack on Kryvyi Rih, local authorities have declared three days of mourning from Monday to Wednesday to commemorate those who were killed in the attack.
Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, said: “Children, families, the elderly... Ballistic missile and Shahed drone attacks on residential areas and playgrounds... This is nothing more than a massacre of civilians.
“We will always remember each and every one of those who were killed. This is our shared tragedy and pain.”
Russia accused of misinformation over Kryvyi Rih attack
Ukraine has hit back after Russia claimed that its attack on Kryvyi Rih was a targeted military gathering.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Telegram that the strike had been “high-precision” in targeting a “meeting of unit commanders and Western instructors” in a city restaurant.
“As a result of the strike, enemy losses total up to 85 servicemen and officers of foreign countries, as well as up to 20 vehicles,” the ministry said on Telegram.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said Moscow was "again spreading false information".
"Through this latest violation of the norms of international human rights, the insidious enemy shows that it is in no way seeking peace but rather intends to continue its invasion and war to destroy Ukraine and all Ukrainians," it said.
The strike on Zelensky’s hometown has been one of Moscow’s deadliest so far this year in the conflict as 19 people, including nine children have died.
Ukrainian drone hits industrial factory, says Russian official
An industrial facility in Russia's Volga river region of Mordovia was hit by a drone strike early on Saturday, the region's governor said in a statement on Telegram.
Governor Artyom Zdunov said that emergency services were at the scene of the strike on the facility, which he did not name, and that there had been no casualties.
Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement, said the target had been an optical fibre factory in the city of Saransk, 820km (510 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
Berlin funding Ukraine's access to Starlink alternative
Germany has been paying for Ukraine’s access to a satellite-internet network operated by France’s Eutelsat, as Europe continues to seek out alternatives to Elon Musk’s Starlink.
Eutelsat chief executive Eva Berneke said to Reuters that the company has provided its high-speed satellite internet service to Ukraine for about a year via a German distributor.
She said it was funded by the German government but did not say how much it cost.
There are fewer than a thousand terminals connecting users in Ukraine to Eutelssat’s network, which is a small fraction compared to the approximate 50,000 Starlink terminals Ukraine says it has.
The figures are expected to rise as the company seems to get between 5,000 and 10,000 there “within weeks”.
Starlink has been used extensively by Ukraine’s military.
Musk previously said that Starlink was the “backbone of the Ukrainian army” and that “their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off”.
Ukraine expand presence on Russian soil, says US general
Ukraine’s armed forces continue to control a sizable chunk of the Kursk region in Russia, despite the Kremlin’s efforts to push them out, said a top US general.
US Army general Christopher Cavoli, commander of the United States European Command, said that Ukrainian forces had also entered the nearby Belgorod region, expanding their presence on Russian territory.
He said during a congressional hearing on Thursday: “There is a sizable force holding a sizable — diminished, but sizable — chunk of ground inside Russia’s Kursk Oblast right now. And they’re holding on very good defensive terrain south of there in Belgorod.”
“The Ukrainians, a couple of weeks ago, pushed a smaller counteroffensive back into Russia [in Belgorod]. So, we still have a back and forth going up in that area.”
Marco Rubio warns Russia to take action on Ukraine peace talks
Russia is running low on time to take action on the peace talks with Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Friday.
Following two days of meetings with NATO ministers in Brussels, Rubio said the U.S. had had enough of “talks about talks,” and urged the Russians to stop trying to delay the negotiations. He also indicated that the Russians may face further American sanctions.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Marco Rubio warns Russia to take action on Ukraine peace talks
In pictures: Zelensky's home town following Russian missile strike that killed 19
Ukraine shot down 51 out of 92 drones launched by Russia
Ukraine’s air force has said that they shot down 51 out of 91 drones launched by Russia overnight in the north, south, east and centre of the country.
They added that 31 enemy drone simulators were lost in location without negative consequences, meaning they used electronic warfare to intercept or block them
The country’s capital, as well as its Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions suffered as a result of the attack.
They advised citizens in Sumy to stay in shelters as more drones were heading towards the city and its surroundings.
Putin's negotiator traveling beyond US for frozen Russian assets, says Zelensky
Russia’s top negotiator Kirill Dmitriev has been visiting not only the US but several other countries in Moscow’s push to unlock frozen Russian assets, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“He (Dmitriev) was not only in the US – we are monitoring the movements of our adversaries,” Mr Zelensky said during the briefing.
The Ukrainian president said Moscow is pressuring foreign governments to help release the funds by offering deals involving high-tech goods such as aircraft construction.
Russia is actively trying to have sanctions lifted, but as of now both Europe and the US remain firm in their stance of continuing to impose them, Mr Zelensky said.
Mr Dmitriev, Mr Putin's investment envoy, said on Thursday that he saw a "positive dynamic" in relations between Moscow and Washington after holding two days of meetings in Washington, but said more meetings were needed to sort out differences.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments