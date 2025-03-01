Trump refuses to say if he kicked Zelensky out of White House after shouting match

Donald Trump refused to confirm whether Volodymyr Zelensky was kicked out of the White House following the pair’s explosive meeting, during which the US president and vice president JD Vance repeatedly raised their voices at the Ukrainian leader.

Speaking to reporters as he departed for Florida, the US president would not be drawn on the manner in which the Ukrainian president left the talks.

The meeting appeared to go south when the US vice president accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful" when Mr Zelensky said US security guarantees are necessary for a ceasefire.