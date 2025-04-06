Ukraine Russia war latest: Poland scrambles warplanes after all of Ukraine under Russian missiles threat
Early morning major Russian missiles attack sparks explosions in Kyiv and injures three
Polish and allied aircraft were activated early this morning to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Poland’s armed forces said.
All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts as of 2am GMT today after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of Russian missile attacks.
At least three people were injured and several fires broke out in Kyiv early today following a Russian missile attack, the mayor and military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.
This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the lack of US response to the drone strike on Kryvyi Rih which has killed 18 people, including nine children.
“Such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction. They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children”, he said on X.
“Yes, the war must end”, he added. “We must not be afraid to pressure the one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it.”
British and French military chiefs discuss plans to build on ‘formidable capabilities’ of Ukrainian army in peacekeeping talks
British and French military chiefs have met their counterparts in Ukraine to discuss how Sir Keir Starmer’s “coalition of the willing” can “build on the formidable capabilities of the Ukrainian army”.
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the chief of the UK defence staff, was in Kyivthis week for talks on the structure, size and make-up of the Ukraine force, in the event of a peace deal between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.
Archie Mitchell reports:
British and French military chiefs hold peacekeeping talks in Ukraine
Hungary is on 'Putin's team,' says Estonian foreign minister
Hungary is on the team of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna has said amid talks on Ukraine.
"To be divided, you would need two major parties. We have Hungary, a very weak country, that's on Putin's team. Not on our European team," he told German outlet Rheinische Post yesterday.
Stripping Hungary of its voting power in the EU "is getting closer and closer," Mr Tsahkna said.
He added: "Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union provides for the possibility of withdrawing a member state's voting rights if membership endangers the security of Europe and that of the other members.... (T)hat's exactly what (Hungarian prime minister Viktor) Orban is doing," Mr Tsahkna said.
Mr Orban, widely seen as having the warmest relations with Mr Putin among EU leaders, has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to assist Kyiv and impose sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine.
Nato chief says Kyiv's allies need to keep working peacekeeping forces ideas
Nato secretary general Mark Rutte has said it is best to wait to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine until after the conclusion of a peace agreement but that countries need to keep developing ideas now to implement after peace is achieved.
Talking to Ukrainian news outlet, the Nato chief also said that the "first level" of security guarantees for Ukraine should be the Ukrainian military, which will ne the "first line of defense in deterrence."
Mr Rutte added that Ukraine's European partners, including France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, are also looking for ways to provide security guarantees to Ukraine following the conclusion of a peace agreement.
MI6 boss says Britain must get ready for war as Putin threatens Europe
Britain needs to rearm and build reserves through a form of national service to defend against Vladimir Putin’s hopes of dominating eastern Europe and undermining the West, the former head of MI6 has warned.
Sir Alex Younger said people in the UK must realise that the threat from Russia – and its closeness to the US – is real, adding: “Putin and Trump together have done their best to persuade us that the rules have changed.”
Reflecting on whether Britain has the mettle for a full-scale war, he told Independent TV: “I worry – we have disarmed militarily, self-evidently. We’ve largely dismantled our military and industrial base, which is a big problem.
“We have, for many years, been completely free of any form of existential threat.
Former MI6 boss says Britain must get ready for war as Putin threatens Europe
Russia says it downs 11 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defence ministry said this morning.
Drones were destroyed over the Kursk and Belgorod border regions and over the southern Russian Rostov region, the ministry said in a post on Telegram.
Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, said earlier in a Telegram post that there were no injuries reported in the attack, but there were reports of drone debris falling on administrative buildings in one of the region's districts.
Three injured in Russian missile strike on Kyiv
All of Ukraine was under air alerts as of 2am GMT after the country's air force warned of an attack including on regions bordering Poland, forcing the Nato-member to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.
Fires were recorded in at least three districts of Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post. Medics hospitalised two civilians in the Darnytskyi district on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River that splits the city, he added.
"Do not leave shelters!" Mr Klitschko said.
The scale of the attack was not immediately clear. There were also no reports of strikes or damage in western Ukrainian regions that border Poland.
Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump: 'Hands off Ukraine'
Hundreds of people protested in European cities yesterday against Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, following a bruising week for financial markets after the US president unveiled sweeping global tariffs.
In the British capital, a few hundred people gathered in Trafalgar Square, holding signs saying "Proud American Ashamed" and "WTAF America?".
The crowd chanted "Hands off Canada", "Hands off Greenland" and "Hands off Ukraine" while listening to speeches criticising Mr Trump.
Ukrainian refugees accidentally told to leave in mistaken email
Ukrainians legally in the US were told in an email mistakenly sent on Friday by the Department of Homeland Security that their parole status had been withdrawn and that they had to self-deport, according to Politico.
The email, sent to an unidentified number of people, prompted widespread fear among those who came to the US to flee the full-scale Russian invasion that began in February 2022.
The refugees have been increasingly concerned about their legal status in the country, as president Donald Trump said last month that they could revoke their residency status.
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russian strikes on Ukraine
Polish and allied aircraft were activated early this morning to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.
"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk," the Command said on X.
All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts as of 2am GMT today after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of Russian missile attacks.
Zelensky meets European military leaders to plan for a peacekeeping force
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met the leaders of the British and French armed forces in Kyiv yesterday to discuss the potential deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force to Ukraine, despite the reluctance of US president Donald Trump to provide security guarantees.
The UK ministry of defence said that officials addressed the structure, size and composition of any future "reassurance force," while the chief of the defense staff, Admiral Antony Radakin, emphasised that the US would look to "build on the formidable capabilities of the Ukrainian army and put them in the strongest possible position to deter Russian aggression."
The weekend discussions are planned to set the ground for a further meeting between defense ministers in Brussels and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Friday.
