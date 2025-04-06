Ukraine Russia war latest: Zelensky calls on West to step up pressure on Putin after deadly Kyiv strike
Early morning major Russian missiles attack sparks explosions in Kyiv, injuring three and killing one
President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West to amp up pressure on Russia after it launched a deadly assault on Kyiv.
As one person died in Kyiv, and three were injured, Ukraine’s leader said that “pressure on Russia is still insufficient, and the daily Russian strikes on Ukraine prove it.”
He said Kyiv wasn’t the only region which suffered strikes, as the Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions were also hit.
“The number of air attacks is increasing. This is how Russia reveals its true intentions—to continue the terror for as long as the world allows it” he said. “Every strike targets our people, our children. They are waging war against children playing on playgrounds.”
Zelensky continued that the entire world had seen Russia “intends to continue the war and the killing” so there could be “no easing of pressure” in a pursuit of peace.
This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the world will know “in a matter of weeks” if Russia is “serious about peace or not.”
Russia says it gains control over village in Ukraine's Sumy region
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had gained control over the village of Basivka in Ukraine's Sumy region, following reports of bombing overnight.
The Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions all suffered damages, injuries and losses overnight.
One thing that could rupture Russia’s friendship with China
Why did Russia escape Trump’s tariffs?
Full report from Ariana Baio here:
Ukraine carried out seven attacks on Russia's energy facilities - report
Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that Ukraine carried out seven attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure facilities over the past 24 hours, per reports from RIA.
They said that between April 5 and 6, Ukraine hit energy facilities in the Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov and Voronezh regions.
We have been unable to verify these reports.
Zelensky's chief of staff says ongoing attacks prove Russia doesn't want to end war
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said ongoing attacks on Ukraine showed Russia did not want to end the three-year-old war.
"Drones and missiles, constant attacks on Ukraine. Russia is increasing the intensity of its attacks and demonstrably does not want to cease fire, does not want peace," Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app, posting a video of firefighters trying to put out fires at badly damaged buildings.
"The language of force is the only one that Putin understands. All our partners need to switch to this language," he added.
Zelensky breaks silence after Russia strikes regions across Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken out after Russia targeted regions across Ukraine.
He said: “The pressure on Russia is still insufficient, and the daily Russian strikes on Ukraine prove it. Last night, ballistic missiles were launched against Kyiv, while attack drones targeted the region. Strikes also hit the Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Cherkasy regions.
“The number of air attacks is increasing. This is how Russia reveals its true intentions—to continue the terror for as long as the world allows it. Over the past week, they launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 attack drones, and over 30 missiles of various types against Ukrainian cities and villages, against our people—more than 20 of them took place just last night.
“Every strike targets our people, our children. They are waging war against children playing on playgrounds. My condolences to all the families and loved ones of the victims. I thank all our services who are helping and saving Ukrainians.
“These attacks are Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts. Each of our partners — the United States, all of Europe, the entire world — has seen that Russia intends to continue the war and the killing.
“That is why there can be no easing of pressure. All efforts must be aimed at guaranteeing security and bringing peace closer.”
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih continues to grow
The death toll in Kryvyi Rih has continued to grow as 19 people are dead, including children, with a further 75 wounded.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration, declared three days of mourning for the attack, starting on April 7. He said that there was “pain in the hearts of millions of people”.
“Together we will stand. And no matter how difficult it is, we will win,” he said. “The enemy will be punished for every Ukrainian and for every mother's tear.”
Local authorities said the Kryvyi Rih strike damaged 44 apartment buildings and 23 private houses.
