Ukraine-Russia war live: Moscow to ‘redeploy Wagner troops’ as Zelensky slams lack of missiles
Ukraine president’s comments come following repeated warnings from his government to its allies about scarce air defences
Moscow is set to redeploy Wagner troops working in Africa to bolster its offensive in Ukraine, according to a Russian insider source.
The source claimed Russian authorities are preparing to redeploy unspecified detachments of the Africa Corps from Africa to Belgorod, Ukraine, according to US think tank Institute for the Study of War.
It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky claimed a lack of air defence missiles prevented Ukraine from thwarting a Russian missile attack last week that destroyed the biggest power plant in the region around the capital Kyiv.
Mr Zelensky’s comments, which follow repeated warnings from his government to its allies about scarce air defences, reflect the dire situation Ukraine finds itself in as Russia scales up strikes on its energy system.
"There were 11 missiles flying. We destroyed the first seven, and four (remaining) destroyed Trypillia. Why? Because there were zero missiles. We ran out of missiles to defend Trypillia," he said in the interview with PBS.
The Ukraine president previously warned that Ukraine has already had to make tough choices about what to protect and said his country could run out of defensive missiles entirely if Russian attacks continued apace.
Italy seeks G7 message to end war in Ukraine
Group of Seven foreign ministers are meeting on the Italian resort island of Capri, with soaring tensions in the Mideast and Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine topping the agenda.
Under Italy’s rotating stewardship, the G7 leaders are expected to issue a united call for Israel to exercise restraint after Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles fired toward the Jewish state.
Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani said he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, on Tuesday and urged Israel to not only de-escalate any reaction to Iran’s attack but to stave off a planned offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
"I reiterated this message and I believe that on the occasion of the G7 foreign ministers in Capri, tomorrow and Friday morning, a similar message will be sent," Tajani told state-run RAI.
With Israel’s war in Gaza in its sixth month, Tehran’s attack added a new element of urgency to the three-day meeting, with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock making a last-minute visit to Israel before arriving on Capri on Wednesday evening.
"We will discuss how a further escalation with more and more violence can be prevented," she said.
"Because what matters now is to put a stop to Iran without encouraging further escalation," Baerbock said, in calling for new sanctions against Tehran.
Russian attack kills people in Ukraine’s Chernihiv, hits infrastructure, governor says
A Russian missile attack killed and injured residents and damaged social infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said.
"The enemy hit with three missiles almost in the city centre. There are victims among civilians and many injured," Chaus said in a video as sirens blared in the background.
He said on the Telegram messaging app that emergency services and medics were working on the site of the strike in the historic city, about 150 km (93 miles) from the capital Kyiv.
No further details were immediately available. Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, on Wednesday reiterated Kyiv’s plea for more air defence.
In recent weeks Russia has intensified its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting the country’s power sector and other critical infrastructure.
ICYMI: Zelensky signs new army mobilization law
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a bill overhauling army mobilization rules, according to the parliamentary website.
The law will come into force a month after it is officially published.
It obliges men to update their draft data with the authorities, boosts payments to those who volunteer, and adds new punishment for draft dodging.
Conflict in Middle East risks another food and energy price surge, says IMF
Escalation of conflict in the Middle East risks pushing up food and energy prices across the world, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The UN body also warned that the UK will eke out slower growth this year than previously thought and remain the second-worst performer in the G7 group of advanced economies.
The IMF said the global economy has had an “eventful” journey in the years since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Russia’s war in Ukraine triggered a global energy and food crisis, and a surge in inflation, followed by central banks around the world hiking interest rates.
Read more here:
Conflict in Middle East ‘risks another food and energy price surge’ says IMF
The International Monetary Fund said the global economy has had an ‘eventful’ journey in the years since the Covid-19 pandemic.
ICYMI: Germany’s Scholz - I asked China’s Xi to pressure Russia to stop war
German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said he had asked Chinese president Xi Jinping to exert influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine, adding that both leaders rejected attacks on nuclear facilities.
Speaking on the final day of his trip to China, Scholz also said China had agreed to open up beef and apple imports from Germany and facilitate pork imports.
Speaking on economic issues, Scholz said Europe wanted to reduce risks, intensify existing contacts and build new ones.
Zelensky again compares Ukraine and Israel-Iran conflict: ‘Same ballistic missiles'
Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his call for increased protection of airspace, comparing the two biggest armed conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.
“In the last two days we have heard all kinds of things. About different conflicts – here in Europe and in the Middle East – different levels of threats, different airspace. Although the ‘Shahed’ drones and ballistics are the same… Different threats of escalation. But are human lives different, are people’s values different? No, they are not,” he said in his nightly address.
He added: “We value every life equally. We must do so. We must protect them from terror on the same level. Ukraine will request a meeting of the Ukraine – Nato Council to discuss the protection of the skies, the supply of anti-aircraft warfare, relevant systems and missiles. We are actively working now to ensure a productive first Global Peace Summit in June.”
Russian attack risk against Nato if US allows Ukraine defeat in war, says think-tank
The risks of a Russian attack against Nato in the near future would rise dramatically if the US allows Russia to defeat Ukraine now, the US-based think-tank The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest analysis on the cost of letting Russia win in its invasion of Ukraine.
“The United States thus has only two real choices today. It can quickly resume providing military aid to let Ukraine stabilize the front lines near the current locations. Or it can let the Russians defeat the Ukrainian military and drive toward the NATO borders from the Black Sea to central Poland. There is no third option,” the ISW said.
It added: “The risks of a Russian attack against NATO in the near future would rise dramatically if the US allows Russia to defeat Ukraine now, and the challenge of defending the Baltic States in particular could become almost insurmountable. These long-term risks and costs far outweigh the short-term price of resuming assistance to Ukraine.”
The ISW added that the US lawmakers are debating about providing additional military assistance to Ukraine based in part on the assumption that the war will remain stalemated regardless of US actions.
“That assumption is false. The Russians are breaking out of positional warfare and beginning to restore maneuver to the battlefield because of the delays in the provision of US military assistance to Ukraine. Ukraine cannot hold the present lines now without the rapid resumption of US assistance, particularly air defense and artillery that only the US can provide rapidly and at scale,” the ISW said.
ICYMI: Russian blogger Ivleeva accused of ‘discrediting’ Russian army - court
Russian blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, the organiser of a “Nearly Naked” party that caused a major scandal, has been charged with discrediting the Russian army, according to the Moscow court service.
Ivleeva has been charged with an administrative offence, which could lead to a fine, and the hearing has been set for 25 April, the court service said.
Zelensky signs new mobilisation bill to boost conscription in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill to overhaul Ukraine’s army mobilisation rules as Kyiv tries to generate fresh manpower to rotate its exhausted troops fighting Russian invaders.
The law obliges Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years of age to update their personal data with the military authorities, allowing draft offices to see more easily who can be called up in any given region.
Military-age men will be legally required at all times to carry the registration document they are given by the draft office. Draft officers will be allowed to ask to see the document in the street.
The legislation also abolishes mandatory conscription for Ukrainian men aged 18 or older, and replaces it with basic military training for all men starting from September 2025.
One new provision allows people who have been convicted and given a suspended sentence to serve in the army. Convicts are currently banned from any type of military service.
After being mobilised, all men must undergo compulsory training before being sent to a combat area.
The legislation bans people from driving vehicles if they do not abide by the mobilisation rules. An earlier draft had proposed tough punishments such as asset freezes for such people, but that was cut after a public outcry. A separate bill proposing fines for draft dodgers passed its first reading today.
Zelensky thanks German chancellor for diplomacy in China
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked German chancellor Olaf Scholz for his diplomatic efforts in Beijing to resolve Kyiv’s 25-month-old war with Russia and said China could play a role in securing peace.
Ukraine has deployed considerable effort to secure the backing of China, which has close ties with Russia, for a peace summit due to take place in Switzerland in June. Russia is not invited to the gathering and has dismissed any such meeting as meaningless without Moscow’s participation.
Mr Scholz spent more than three hours yesterday with Chinese president Xi Jinping and said he asked him “to exert pressure on Russia so that (president Vladimir) Putin finally calls off his insane campaign, withdraws his troops and ends this terrible war”.
But Mr Xi appeared to dismiss the meeting in Switzerland, saying efforts towards a peaceful resolution should be recognised by both sides and include equal participation by all parties.
“I would like to specially thank Olaf, the Chancellor of Germany, for his leadership and appropriate international communication,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
“For the signals we have heard from Beijing. China can indeed help restore a just peace for Ukraine and stability in international relations.”
Mr Zelensky said the meeting in Switzerland “offers a real chance for all of us to ensure that the UN Charter and its goals and principles truly come into effect.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies