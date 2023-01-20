✕ Close A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

CIA director William Burns held a secret meeting in Kyiv last week with Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official has said.

The CIA director conveyed the latest US intelligence on Russia’s intentions and acknowledged that at some point soon American assistance will be harder to come by, The Washington Post reported.

In the secret top-level meeting, Mr Zelensky and his senior intelligence officials expressed Kyiv’s concerns about how long Ukraine could expect US and Western assistance to continue following Republicans’ takeover of the House of Representatives.

It comes as Ukrainian forces admitted to “stepping back” from Soledar in what they described as a tactical move.

The Volodymyr Zelensky administration has still not confirmed the fall of Soledar, a strategically located mining town, and maintains that the “battle continues”.

And Russia has warned the West against sending long-range missiles to Ukraine as several countries including the UK pledged more support for Kyiv.

British defence minister Ben Wallace said the UK would deliver 600 more Brimstone missiles as part of a package of support from Western allies.