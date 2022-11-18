Ukraine-Russia news - live: New Putin missile attacks prompt fresh power outage fears
Moscow’s forces home in on energy infrastructure as winter starts to bite
Ukraine’s electricity grid operator has warned of hours-long power cuts as Russia zeroed in on energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to 40% of the population at the onset of winter.
Ukrenergo said outages could last for several hours with lower temperatures putting additional pressure on networks.
“You always need to prepare for the worst. We understand the enemy wants to destroy our power system in general, to cause long outages,” chief executive Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.
In the northeast Kharkiv region, overnight shelling and missile strikes on critical infrastructure damaged energy equipment, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Moscow’s attacks on in the past weeks have left millions without heating and electricity.
Meanwhile, Kyiv said Mr Putin has lost another 350 troops, bringing the tally to more than 83,400.
UK intelligence suggests Russian forces are reorganising defences against more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, suggesting Moscow fears more losses.
Separately, the top Ukrainian human-rights investigator released a video of an alleged torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, where captured locals were given electric shocks.
Putin floats idea of Turkish ‘gas hub'
Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish “gas hub” with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call, the Kremlin says.
Mr Putin first proposed creating a gas base in Turkey in October as a means to redirect supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and export them on to the European market, an idea that Mr Erdogan has supported.
The Kremlin said the two sides also discussed the agreed extension of the Black Sea grain deal, an agreement that Turkey helped broker to ensure the safe passage of grain exports from blockaded Ukrainian ports.
“Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of a comprehensive and complete implementation of this ‘package’ agreement,” the Kremlin said.
Our experts analysing Poland missile site, says Ukrainian minister
Ukrainian experts are working at the site in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says.
He wrote on Twitter that Ukraine would continue “open and constructive” cooperation with Poland over Tuesday’s incident, in which two people were killed.
Warsaw and its Western allies say evidence from the scene points to the explosion being caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile. Kyiv denies this, saying it has evidence of a “Russian trace” in the blast.
“Ukrainian experts are already working at the site of the tragedy in Przewodów caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine,” Mr Kuleba wrote.
Power cuts set to grow longer, operator warns
Electricity grid chiefs are warning of even longer power cuts after Russian forces renewed artillery and missile attacks on the energy network.
Grid operator Ukrenergo said outages could last for several hours. “You always need to prepare for the worst - we understand that the enemy wants to destroy our power system in general, to cause long outages,” Ukrenergo’s chief executive Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told Ukrainian state television.
“We need to prepare for possible long outages, but at the moment we are introducing schedules that are planned and will do everything to ensure that the outages are not very long.” The power situation at critical facilities such as hospitals and schools has been stabilised, he said. Overnight shelling and missile strikes in Kharkiv’s critical infrastructure damaged equipment, governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine‘s energy and power facilities in the past weeks have left millions without heating and electricity, fuelling fears of what the dead of winter will bring.
On Tuesday, Russia unleashed a nationwide barrage of more than 100 missiles and drones that knocked out power to 10 million people. The attacks have also affected neighboring countries such as Moldova, where a half-dozen cities experienced temporary blackouts.
Ukraine strikes aimed at military and energy infrastructure. Russia says
Russia’s defence ministry says its strikes in Ukraine today were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, according to Russian news agencies.
It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit.
Reuters
EU trade commissioner in Ukraine
European Union trade commissioner is visiting Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s president on EU support for the country:
No talk of US and Russia president summit, Kremlin says
There is no talk of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Reuters
Putin and Erdogan have phone call
Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin.
Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that an announcement would be published shortly, without providing details.
The Turksih presidency said Mr Erdogan repeated diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war must be revived.
Reuters
Russian activist dedicates award to anti-war protesters
An imprisoned Russian opposition activist who was honored by a human rights advocacy group dedicated his award to the thousands of people arrested or detained in Russia for protesting Vladimir Putin‘s war in Ukraine.
UN Watch has given Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was jailed in April, its highest human rights award.
His wife accepted the award and read a letter from her husband that hailed the journalists, lawyers, artists, priests, politicians, military officers and others “who have refused to say silent in front of this atrocity, even at the cost of personal freedom”.
Full story:
Imprisoned Russian activist honored with human rights award
An imprisoned Russian opposition activist who was honored by a human rights advocacy group dedicated his award to the thousands of people who have been arrested or detained in Russia for protesting President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine
Images from Kherson
Here are some images from the southern city of Kherson since Russian troops’ retreat:
Putin to attend Armenia summit
Vladimir Putin will visit a summit of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation next week in Armenia, the Kremlin has said.
