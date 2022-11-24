Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.
The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.
Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.
Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the UN security council as he addressed the gathering virtually.
“We expect a strong reaction from the world to today’s Russian terror. We expect the reaction of partners. We expect the reaction of friends - not just observers. We expect the reaction of all those who really recognize the UN Charter,” the wartime president said.
At least 10 people were killed yesterday after Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine.
Putin gravely mistaken about Ukrainians, says US envoy
The US envoy to the UN has said Russian president Vladimir Putin is "clearly weaponising winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people."
“Putin has decided that if he can’t seize Ukraine by force, he can freeze the country into submission by destroying its energy infrastructure. But he is, once again, gravely mistaken. The Ukrainian people will not be deterred,” the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
The top US envoy said: “No matter the cold and dark that Putin tries to inflict, Ukraine will continue to defend its freedom, its sovereignty, and its democracy.”
Washington and its allies will continue to stand with Ukraine in its time of need – for as long as it takes, Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 24 November.
