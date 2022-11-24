Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669262436

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘clearly weaponising winter’ as Zelensky asks UN to punish Russia

Russia following steps of its terror formula, says Zelensky

Arpan Rai
Thursday 24 November 2022 04:00
Comments
<p>Vladimir Putin attends the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Leaders meeting in Yerevan</p>

Vladimir Putin attends the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Leaders meeting in Yerevan

(AFP via Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.

The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.

Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the UN security council as he addressed the gathering virtually.

“We expect a strong reaction from the world to today’s Russian terror. We expect the reaction of partners. We expect the reaction of friends - not just observers. We expect the reaction of all those who really recognize the UN Charter,” the wartime president said.

At least 10 people were killed yesterday after Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine.

Recommended

1669262436

Ukraine forced to shut nuclear power plants as six killed in Russian strikes

At least six civilians were killed in Ukraine after a barrage of Russian missiles hit the country, forcing nuclear power plants to shut down as power was cut in Kyiv and several other regions.

Volodymyr Zelensky called for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss the damage to critical infrastructure caused by the Russian strikes – the latest in a relentless campaign that threatens to leave millions facing a freezing winter with severely limited access to heating and light.

“The murder of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure are acts of terror,” Mr Zelensky said. “Ukraine will continue to demand a decisive response from the world to these crimes.”

Ukraine forced to shut nuclear power plants as six killed in Russian strikes

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for UN security council meeting over continuing assault on critical infrastructure

Arpan Rai24 November 2022 04:00
1669261983

Putin gravely mistaken about Ukrainians, says US envoy

The US envoy to the UN has said Russian president Vladimir Putin is "clearly weaponising winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people."

“Putin has decided that if he can’t seize Ukraine by force, he can freeze the country into submission by destroying its energy infrastructure. But he is, once again, gravely mistaken. The Ukrainian people will not be deterred,” the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

The top US envoy said: “No matter the cold and dark that Putin tries to inflict, Ukraine will continue to defend its freedom, its sovereignty, and its democracy.”

Washington and its allies will continue to stand with Ukraine in its time of need – for as long as it takes, Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

Arpan Rai24 November 2022 03:53
1669260364

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 24 November.

Arpan Rai24 November 2022 03:26

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in