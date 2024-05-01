A signpost was put up on a shattered road in the village near Kharkiv with a new name for the place, Zaluzhne, after Valeryi Zaluzhnyi. Following the liberation of Kherson in the south from the Russians, graffiti appeared sprayed on a wall pitted with bullet holes declaring "God and Zaluzhnyi are with us".

The admiration for General Zaluzhnyi is felt widely at home and among allies abroad, for the inspiring role he played as the chief of Ukraine’s armed forces in repelling Vladmir Putin’s invasion against the odds.

Now, as the war enters a pivotal stage, with the Russians making gains across a number areas and an expected offensive in the east, with Kharkiv and surrounding areas like Zaluzhne among the targets, Zaluzhnyi is embarking on a new role for his country as ambassador in London.