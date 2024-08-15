Support truly

British tanks have been used to force back Vladimir Putin’s troops during Ukraine’s audacious attack into Russia.

Defence chiefs have hailed this British contribution of Challenger 2 tanks as a crucial part of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s startling tactic of using troops inside Russia.

Former defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace praised the British government for allowing our tanks to be at the “forefront of enabling Ukraine to defend itself from [Putin’s] illegal invasion". He was optimistic of the impact they will bring and said that “if the weapons we supply make a difference in protecting their self-defence, Britain should be satisfied that they are being used.”

Sir Malcolm Rifkind, defence secretary under John Major, said he thought this move could be critical for both confidence for Ukraine and destructive impact on Russia as an "enormously invaluable" asset on the battlefield. He said Ukraine is "making it clear that Russia must expect to experience the same sort of suffering and the same sort of damage to their infrastructure as the Ukrainians have been subjected to for two years."

"If it is a land battle, covering large areas of space, then these tanks are enormously invaluable," Sir Malcolm added. “If they were not useful the British Army would not be having them.”

Ukrainian personnel hold a Ukrainian flag as they stand on a Challenger 2 tank during training at Bovington Camp, near Wool in southwestern Britain ( REUTERS )

Sir Ben said that the use of British weapons on Russian soil was "inevitable" and that Ukraine should be “legitimately allowed to go after [any] infrastructure and enablers that are prosecuting [Putin’s] illegal invasion”.

“It is inevitable that these things were going to be integrated into [Ukraine’s] military units and that they were going to be used. If Russia is using fuel depots or command posts just over the border [in Kursk], they are legitimate targets under international law," he said.

During his time in government Sir Ben gave permission for Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia using all weapons supplied to it, with the exception of long-range Storm Shadow missiles. Ukraine has repeatedly called for unrestricted use of Storm Shadows to hit targets deep inside Russia.

Current defence secretary John Healey told the BBC that the UK was having "intense discussions" on the subject, but gave no details.

On the issue of using Storm Shadows – which have a potential range of hundreds of miles – inside Russia, Sir Ben said it would be difficult for Britain to authorise without sign off from other allies. "The use of Storm Shadows is not entirely independent from other nations’ capabilities," he said. "With missiles, all missiles, you have to use data, GPS, intelligence, targeting etc. That means that sometimes the use of missiles like Storm Shadows are more collaborative than Ukraine being able to unilaterally use them."

"You might want to say to Ukraine that, ‘Yeah, you can use them’, but if country B says they cannot use their equipment, then you can’t use them," he added.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) did not deny that Challenger 2s have been used in Kursk when asked by The Independent, but said that it would not comment on operational matters. A UK source confirmed the tanks have been used, but it is still unclear exactly how many and when.

“There has been no change in UK government policy, under Article 51 of the UN Charter Ukraine has a clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks, that does not preclude operations inside Russia," an MoD spokesperson said.

“We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with international law.”

Britain was the first of Ukraine’s Western partners to promise to send main battle tanks, committing to delivering 14 British Challenger 2 tanks on 14 January 2023. They arrived in Ukraine two months later in March.

The move was seen as intended to encourage Kyiv’s other allies to follow suit, including the US, the creators of Abrams tanks, and Germany, the creators and licence holders of Leopard 2As. Around 2,000 Leopards were positioned around Europe but the countries in possession of them required Berlin’s approval to send the tanks on to Ukraine.

Six days after Rishi Sunak’s government pledged to send the Challenger 2s, Sir Ben attended a meeting for the defence ministers of the 57 nations supporting Ukraine to make the case for other nations to follow the UK in sending main battle tanks to Kyiv.

Less than a week later, the US and then Germany pledged their Abrams and Leopards.

A Ukrainian military source also told The Independent that they believed Challenger 2 tanks have been used in Kursk, with Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade, who are operating in the Russian region, the unit that has been using the British battle tanks since last year. The source added that their use would come alongside weapons and vehicles from other Western partners.

“American Bradley and Stryker armoured vehicles are being used in the operation and I believe also Challengers have been used nearer the border while the majority are Ukrainian Soviet-era tanks and other armoured vehicles,” the source said.

"We have abided by any restrictions because we know if we break our word we may lose our allies’ support,” the source added.

Ukrainian servicemen operate an armoured military vehicle on a road near the border with Russia, in the Sumy region of Ukraine ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the country’s troops have full control of the Russian town of Sudzha, a key town in the Kursk region. The town, the largest that Ukraine has reportedly seized so far, had a prewar population of around 5,000 people. It holds a measuring station for Russian natural gas that flows through Ukrainian pipelines to Europe.

Ukraine’s top commander said that Ukraine had also set up a military commandant’s office in the occupied part of Kursk where he said his forces were still advancing and had taken up to 1.5 km (0.93 miles) in the last 24 hours. Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian forces had taken 82 settlements into their control since the start of the incursion and an area of 440 square miles (1,150 square kilometres). The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank that tracks developments on the frontline, has put the number closer to 800 square kilometres.

Kursk acting governor Alexei Smirnov on Thursday ordered the evacuation of the Glushkovo region, about 28 miles northwest of Sudzha, as Ukraine’s incursion entered its second week.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian special forces captured a group of more than 100 Russian soldiers on Wednesday during the Kursk assault, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine told Reuters. The 102 servicemen of Russia’s 488th Guards Motorised Rifle Regiment and its “Akhmat” unit are the largest group of soldiers to be captured at the same time since Russia launched its invasion in 2022, the source said.

"They captured and cleared a sprawling, concrete and well-fortified company stronghold from all sides - with underground communications and personnel accommodation, a canteen, an armoury and even a bathhouse," the source said.

Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this week that he had talks with his Russian counterpart about an exchange of prisoners.