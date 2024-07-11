Starmer signals Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike inside Russia

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Keir Starmer has signalled that Ukraine can use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets inside Russia, a move likely to anger Moscow.

This comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the UK at the Nato summit in Washington for lifting the ban on using these missiles for attacks across the border.

While the prime minister emphasised that the use of the missiles must comply with international humanitarian law, he said it is up to Ukraine to decide how to deploy them.

Storm Shadows are to be used “for defensive purposes“, he said. “But it is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy it for those defensive purposes.

Mr Zelensky wrote on X: “This morning, I learned about the permission to use Storm Shadow missiles against military targets in Russian territory. Today, we had the opportunity to discuss the practical implementation of this decision.”

This intervention by Mr Starmer is being seen as a hawkish shift from the UK’s previously ambiguous stance on the matter.

Storm Shadows – precision-guided long-range cruise missiles with a firing range of over 250km — have been used by British and French air forces in the Gulf, Iraq and Libya.

The UK confirmed that it would supply Ukraine with Storm Shadows in May last year.

On Wednesday, defence secretary John Healey approved Kyiv’s use of Storm Shadow missiles for strikes inside Russi.

Mr Healey affirmed Britain’s commitment to helping Ukraine fight the Russian forces but did not discuss “operational arrangements”.

Reacting to the news, a spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin said: “If this is so then, of course, this is another absolutely irresponsible step towards escalating tensions and seriously escalating the situation.”

“We will be watching this very thoroughly and respond accordingly,” Dimitry Peskov told Reuters.

At the summit in Washington, meanwhile, Nato members said they will continue to support Ukraine “on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership”.

“Ukraine’s future is in Nato,” the alliance said in a statement.

Dan Jarvis, the new UK security minister, said the UK must be “incredibly careful” to avoid retaliation from the Kremlin.