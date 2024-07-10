Watch live: World leaders address Nato summit in Washington DC

Support truly

Watch live as US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg join other world leaders in addressing the Nato Public Forum in Washington DC on Wednesday, 10 July.

Other leaders present and due to address the summit include US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and UK defence secretary John Healey.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer travelled to the US in one of his first international engagements as British prime minister.

Speaking to journalists on his flight over, the PM said he hoped the summit will “Trump proof” aid to Ukraine to help it hold off Russia.

Sir Keir insisted that the defence and security of Britain and its allies will be his first priority, but would not give a timetable on when his “iron clad commitment” to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent will come into force.