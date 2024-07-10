Sir Keir Starmer has told Volodymyr Zelensky that the change in government will make “no difference” to the UK’s support of Ukraine.

The new prime minister held talks with President Zelensky on Wednesday 10 July before arriving at the Nato summit.

Sir Keir said he used the meeting to stress that the change of government from Conservative to Labour “makes no difference to the support that we will provide”.

The summit was also a chance for the new government “to reaffirm our commitment to Nato” on its 75th anniversary, he said.