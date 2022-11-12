Ukraine news - live: Zelensky hails ‘historic day’ as residents celebrate Russian troops withdrawal from Kherson
Ukrainians chant victory slogans in city’s central square, as Russia withdraws 30,000 troops across Dnipro river
Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson yesterday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.
“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.
While Russia claimed it had withdrawn 30,000 troops across the Dnipro river without losing a single soldier, Ukrainians painted a picture of a chaotic retreat, with Russian troops ditching their uniforms, dropping weapons and drowning while trying to flee.
The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat in the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.
Video footage verified by Reuters showed dozens of people cheering and chanting victory slogans in Kherson city’s central square, where the apparent first Ukrainian troops to arrive snapped selfies in the throng. Two men hoisted a female soldier on their shoulders and tossed her into the air.
Welcome to The Independent’s blog on the Russia-Ukraine conflict for Saturday, 12 November 2022 where we provide the latest developments in the wartorn country.
