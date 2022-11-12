Ukraine news - live: Putin stays silent as Russian troops retreat Kherson
Zelensky says withdrawal was ‘history day’ for Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has remained quiet after Russia suffered a setback with the retreat of its troops from the strategic city of Kherson.
His spokesperson has distanced himself from the decision, saying it was up to the defence ministry, while the president appears to have avoided any big speeches or announcements on the matter.
Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson yesterday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.
“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.
The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat in the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.
Peace deal must not be ‘win’ for Russia, former Ukrainian minister says
A former Ukrainian defence minister was interviewed on BBC’s Newsnight last night.
Andriy Zagorodnyuk said any peace deal should not amount to a “win” for Russia. ”We need them to lose,” he said.
Watch here:
What could happen next in Ukraine?
Russia has been dealt a blow with the retreat of Kherson, which came nearly nine months into its invasion of Ukraine.
My colleages Thomas Kingsley and Joe Sommerlad take a look at why the war started and what could happen next:
Why did Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine?
Turkey committed to peace talks, president reportedly says
Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan is reported as saying in Turkish media.
“We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor,” he was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan, while praising Russia’s resistance to pressure from the US and its allies.
Why is Kherson strategically important?
As Ukraine celebrates the Russian retreat from Kherson, here is a look at why the city is so important for both sides:
Ukrainian officials say flags are appearing “en masse and all over the place” in the wake of Russia’s retreat from the southern region of Kherson
Putin spokesperson says Kherson retreat decision was defence ministry
Here’s a reminder of what Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson has told reporters about the retreat from Kherson.
Dmitry Peskov said the decision was taken by the defence ministry.
Asked by reporters if it was humiliating for the president, said: “No.”
Putin quiet over Kherson retreat
Vladimir Putin has been pretty quiet over the decision to retreat from Kherson.
Russia has announced the withdrawal is now complete, as my colleage Maryam Zakir-Hussainreported on Friday:
Withdrawal marks humiliating turning point in Putin’s invasion
There have been no big speeches from Russia’s president so far on the matter, with the defence ministry leading announcements.
Celebrations in Kyiv
Here are some more images from Ukrainians celebrating the Russian retreat from Kherson in Kyiv last night:
Ukraine thanks Australian PM ‘for standing firmly’ with country
He has also met with the Australian prime minister.
“I thanked him for standing firmly with Ukraine as we defend ourselves from Russian aggression,” Ukraine’s foreign minister tweeted this morning:
Ukraine and Indian foreign ministers meet
Ukraine’s foreign minister has met with his Indian counterpart to discuss the war:
Russian losses now over 80,000, Ukraine claims
The number of Russian troops killed in the war has now topped 80,000, Ukraine’s army has claimed:
