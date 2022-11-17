Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1668656918

Ukraine news - live: Fierce fighting in east as Zelensky blames ‘Russian aggression’ for Poland blast

Russia wants to kill even after fleeing, Zelensky warns as mines found in Kherson

Arpan Rai
Thursday 17 November 2022 03:48
Comments
Russian state TV presenter questions the invasion of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is now concentrated in the country’s eastern regions, Volodymyr Zelensky said, where Russia is attempting to capture Donetsk city and nearby towns after withdrawing from Kherson in the south.

“Reports and messages from Donetsk region are unchanged. Fierce battles continue at the same points as before. We hold our positions despite dozens of attacks,” Mr Zelensky said in his address last night.

He also warned locals to enter Kherson carefully as the recaptured land has been mined and wired with explosives by Russia.

“Russia wants to kill even after fleeing from our land. Therefore, you need to be very careful,” he said.

This comes just hours after Nato and Poland concluded that the stray missile that struck the Polish border shared with Ukraine was fired by Ukraine’s air defences, but blamed Russia for its illegal war.

"This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.

Recommended

1668655692

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 17 November.

Arpan Rai17 November 2022 03:28

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in