The war in Ukraine is now concentrated in the country’s eastern regions, Volodymyr Zelensky said, where Russia is attempting to capture Donetsk city and nearby towns after withdrawing from Kherson in the south.
“Reports and messages from Donetsk region are unchanged. Fierce battles continue at the same points as before. We hold our positions despite dozens of attacks,” Mr Zelensky said in his address last night.
He also warned locals to enter Kherson carefully as the recaptured land has been mined and wired with explosives by Russia.
“Russia wants to kill even after fleeing from our land. Therefore, you need to be very careful,” he said.
This comes just hours after Nato and Poland concluded that the stray missile that struck the Polish border shared with Ukraine was fired by Ukraine’s air defences, but blamed Russia for its illegal war.
"This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 17 November.
