Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Discarded Russian helmets found in dump after Kyiv’s forces reclaim region
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.
A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.
This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.
Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.
It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will struggle to see out the coming winter.
Civilians are being evacuated from recently liberated areas of the Kherson region and neighbouring Mykolaiv, fearing that damage to the infrastructure is too severe for people to endure the colder months there.
Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40 per cent of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties with power.
The situation is particularly bad in Kyiv and nearby regions, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Military offensive continues to bomb Ukraine: ‘Revenge on locals’
Russia is now bombarding Kherson from across the Dnipro river after its troops made a hurried exit from the captured territory last week, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said yesterday evening.
“RF [Russian federation] began to systematically shell Kherson from the left bank. There is no military logic: they just want to take revenge on the locals. This is a huge war crime live. Has anyone seen the @UNHumanRights statements yet? Or the routine of Russian atrocities is no longer interesting?” he said on Twitter.
Elsewhere, fierce fighting has been concentrated in Ukraine’s east where Russian troop movements have been confirmed into the industrial Donbas region from around Kherson in the south — a strategic territorial target for Moscow in the invasion.
Russian forces had tried to make advances around Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk, and bombarded nearby towns, Ukraine’s military said late last night.
Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians in what Vladimir Putin has called a “special military operation”.
Russian missile installed next to New York’s Charging Bull
Activists have placed a sculpture of a Russian missile next to the Charging Bull statue on Wall Street in New York, accusing Russia of ecocide on Ukrainian land in the course of its invasion.
Photos shared by Oleksandr Todorchuk, founder of UAnimals showed the Russian missile installation partially burried in the ground immediately next to the bull and read #StopEcocideUkraine and ‘Bull fleeing the war’
The installation focusing on the war’s impact on land and environment has been placed at the landmark location in New York for a day.
“The pop-up installation aims to draw attention to the ecocide that Russia commits during the war in Ukraine. In this action, we reimagine the essence of the popular statue and show that an angry bull may be just a frightened animal fleeing war,” read an Instagram post by Mr Todorchuk.
It added: “During a full-scale invasion, Russia kills not only people, but also millions of animals. And destroys the ecosystem in general. To fight this crime uanimals launched an international campaign #StopEcocideUkraine. I remind you that due to Russian aggression millions of animals died.”
The soil is contaminated with harmful substances, and there are 8 reserves and 12 national parks under occupation, Mr Todorchuk said in the post.
Kremlin not looking for second wave of mobilisation for Ukraine, says Russia
Russia is not considering a second round of mobilisation to aid its war effort in Ukraine, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
There are no discussions about that, the top Moscow official said yesterday.
However, he did not refuse the possibility of Russia calling up additional men to fight against Ukrainian forces in what is now nearly a nine-month long invasion.
“I cannot speak for the ministry of defence. There are no discussions on this matter in the Kremlin,” Mr Peskov said, reported The Moscow Times.
Intelligence reports from as early as March claimed that the Russian forces are short of personnel and resources to fight a prolonged battle in Ukraine.
Russia has destroyed ‘800 cultural objects in Ukraine’
Russian forces have destroyed or damged around 800 cultural objects in Ukraine, Kyiv’s culture minister claimed.
Speaking on Ukrainian TV, Oleksandr Tkachenko said: “We are currently working actively, in particular with Unesco, to strengthen these facilities ahead of winter, to obtain, in particular, generators.
“It is important for us now to get through the winter so that the museums are warm and have electricity. And that, as a result, cultural life in the country continues.”
He added that Russia’s war was waged on the very right to be Ukrainian and the existence of Ukrainian culture.
“This war is against our very identity, against our people. We see not only Bucha, but also in many other liberated areas of Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Ukrainians were killed just for the right to be Ukrainians,” he said.
Power outage situation difficult in Kyiv, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation with electricity outages was particularly difficult yesterday evening in Kyiv city and region, along with other districts and cities like Vinnytsia, Sumy, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Odessa.
“Please try to limit your personal use of electricity in areas where there is the most difficulty on a daily basis, and especially during peak consumption hours. Of course, there should be a very frugal approach in public places as well,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He added that the country’s energy workers, utility workers, rescuers and everyone involved were working at their maximum.
“But the systemic damage to our energy sphere by the attacks of Russian terrorists is so significant that all our people and businesses should be very frugal and spread consumption by hours of the day,” he said.
Russians burned and dumped the bodies of their soldiers in Kherson - report
Residents in reclaimed Kherson have accused Russian forces of dumping and burning the bodies of their soldiers in a local landfill, reported The Guardian.
The remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there, 40-year-old Kherson resident Iryna told the newspaper.
For this purpose, the Russian forces had locked and sealed off the landfill where they were dumping the remains of neutralised troops, locals have said.
This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were facing visible trouble to keep their control on the territory.
The site, earlier used by locals to dispose of their rubbish, swiftly turned to a no-go area after the Russian forces took it over.
Moldova warns of harsh winter as Russian energy supplies slashed
Moldova warned its people to brace for a harsh winter as it was facing an “acute” energy crisis which risked stoking popular unrest with Russia’s war in Ukraine threatening its energy supplies and prices surging.
“This war is endangering the supply of electricity and gas. We are not certain we can find enough ... to heat and light our homes, and even if we do, the prices are unaffordable for our people and economy. This could jeopardise our social peace and security,” President Maia Sandu told delegates at a meeting in Paris of representatives from 50 countries and institutions to pledge aid to Ukraine’s smaller neighbour.
Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has felt the effects of rising food and energy prices and thousands of refugees arriving in the country of about 2.5 million people, which has taken more Ukrainian refugees per head than any other country.
Although it has strong historical and linguistic ties to neighbouring European Union member Romania, Moldova relies exclusively on Russia‘s Gazprom for gas imports and is largely depended on Russian energy.
With winter arriving and Moscow slashing natural gas supplies by about 40 per cent, its ability to supply enough electricity to its population is in doubt.
Ukraine’s alleged war crimes under observation, says US #ICYMI
The United States is monitoring allegations that Ukraine executed Russian prisoners of war, Washington’s war crime envoy said after videos circulating on social media that Moscow claimed as evidence that Ukrainian troops had shot a group of Russians who had surrendered.
“We are obviously tracking that quite closely,” Beth Van Schaack, the US ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, told reporters during a telephone briefing after the UN said it was investigating the footage.
“It’s really important to emphasise that the laws of war apply to all parties equally: both the aggressor state and the defender state and this is in equal measure,” she said, adding that “all parties to the conflict must abide by international law or face the consequences.”
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has reportedly said Ukraine will investigate the incident. The country’s commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said the videos appeared to show “a staged capture” where Russian forces were not truly surrendering.
Ms Van Schaack said the scale of criminality exhibited by Russian forces was “enormous” compared to the allegations against Ukrainian troops, and noted that the two sides responded differently when allegations of atrocities surface.
“Russia inevitably responds with propaganda, denial, mis- and dis-information, whereas Ukrainian authorities have generally acknowledged abuses and have denounced them and have pledged to investigate them,” she said.
Ukraine on edge of disaster at nuclear plant, says UN
Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster during fighting at the weekend that rocked Europe’s largest atomic power plant with a barrage of shells, some falling near reactors and damaging a radioactive waste storage building, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, said.
Russia and Ukraine traded blame for at least a dozen explosions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which has been under Russian control since soon after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.
IAEA experts toured the site on Monday, and the agency said they found widespread damage but nothing that compromised the plant’s essential systems.
“They were able to confirm that despite the severity of the shelling key equipment remained intact and there were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns,” a spokesperson said.
But, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said, “we were fortunate a potentially serious nuclear incident did not happen. Next time, we may not be so lucky.
“We are talking metres, not kilometres.”
Ukraine prepares for 'worst winter' as Zelensky says country will prevail
President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Ukraine will prevail in the war against Russia as he marked the annual Day of Dignity and Freedom.
Praising the resilience and contributions of ordinary citizens to the war effort, the Ukrainian leader said his country would continue to stand firm.
“We can be left without money. Without gasoline. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom,” Mr Zelensky said in a video address.
His words came as Ukrainians prepared for the “worst winter” of their lives, according to residents affected by power cuts as Russia continues to concentrate its attacks on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure.
Ukraine prepares for 'worst winter' as Zelensky says country will prevail
‘We can be left without money. Without gasoline. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom,’ says Zelensky
