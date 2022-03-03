Cargo ship sinks off coast of Ukrainian port Odesa ‘after explosion’

A cargo ship has sunk in the Black Sea off the Ukrainian port of Odesa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager has said.

The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday as Russian forces continued their invasion of Ukraine, which includes military activity in the Black Sea.

Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based manager Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters. However the company is said not to know of the life rafts whereabouts.

“The vessel has finally sunk,” Mr Ilves told the news agency. “Two of the crew are in a raft on the water and four others are missing. I don’t know where they are at the moment.” He said the vessel might have struck a mine.

The Maritime Bulletin website reported on Wednesday that Helt had been captured by the Russian navy, though this has not been verified.

The sinking Panama-flagged ship was said to be 16 nm from the port of Odesa.

Map provided by MarineTraffic.com showing the location of the Helt (MarineTraffic.com)

Ukraine’s military warned on Thursday that a group of Russian amphibious landing vessels was heading toward Odesa.

Earlier, Russian forces seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another as part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline.

Ukrainian military and coast guard ships stand in the harbour of the city of Odesa in January (EPA)

The Russian military said it had control of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of 280,000, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.

