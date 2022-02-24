Missile appears to hit Odesa military base amid Russian-Ukraine invasion

Footage appears to show a missile hitting an Odesa military base after Russia attacked Ukraine with airstrikes in a “full-scale invasion”.

Explosions were heard on the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, as well as the capital Kiev, shortly after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country.

Inside the country, airports have been shut down temporarily and secured against potential Russian aircraft landings, while Russia has closed its own airspace around the border to civilian access for the next four months.

