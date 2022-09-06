For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A UN watchdog has called for a “security zone” to be established around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, shortly after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a potential “catastrophe” there.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) made the recommendation about Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in a new report published on Tuesday.

The “shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation,” the IAEA said.

“This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP,” it added.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for shelling in the area surrounding the reactors.

The IAEA’s report, which was published shortly after a site visit by its experts, also listed the damage caused to the facility in recent months. This included a hole in the roof of a building which contains fresh nuclear fuel and the solid radioactive waste.

“The ongoing shelling could damage other critical plant systems and equipment, and lead to more severe consequences, including unlimited release of radioactive materials to the environment,” the IAEA warned.

The nuclear watchdog also noted that working conditions for Ukrainian staff at the site should be improved.

“Ukrainian staff operating the plant under Russian military occupation are under constant high stress and pressure, especially with the limited staff available,” the IAEA said. “This is not sustainable and could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety.”

The recommendations come days after a team of IAEA experts travelled to the Russian-held nuclear power plant, following weeks of talks with Moscow. While the majority of them have now left Zaporizhzia, two of its members remain at the site to monitor conditions there.

The Zaporizhzhia facility was captured by Russian troops early in the war.

