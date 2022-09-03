IAEA to keep permanent presence at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to maintain a permanent presence at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Two IAEA inspectors will remain at the plant in southeastern Ukraine amid ongoing concerns regarding strikes and fighting near the site.

European Council president Charles Michel said the move was “necessary” as “Russia has put the world in danger.”

This Al Jazeera clip shows the IAEA Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, speaking in Vienna after his first visit to the plant.

Mariano Grossi said the “physical integrity of the facility has been violated but once but several times.”

