A group of brave Ukrainians has been filmed blocking a Russian army convoy and shouting for the invading soldiers to “go home”.

In the footage, dozens of people can be seen confronting the military procession in Melitopol, in the south of the country.

The furious local residents manage to stop the vehicles, causing a Russian soldier to leave his 4x4 and fire his gun into the air.

But the crowd of Ukrainians are undeterred by the sudden blast of gunfire and continue standing in the road.

A larger armoured vehicle then tries to drive ahead but its path is blocked by people standing in front of it. Several of the group can be seen trying to actively push the vehicle back.

In another video from Kupiansk, near the city Kharkiv, protesters leap onto a Russian armoured vehicle. One man then tries to smash the windscreen by stamping on it - even as the car continues to move forward.

Ukrainians filmed blocking an army convoy (Twitter)

The vehicle suddenly accelerates away from the angry crowd, leaving a number of people on the floor.

The videos are among dozens of videos that have emerged since the invasion began which detail the incredible bravery of the Ukrainian people in the face of war.

At the start of the conflict, one woman confronted a Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds, so that they would bloom when he is killed. In separate footage, hundreds of Ukrainians formed a human shield to stop tanks on the outskirts of Koryukivka.

✕ Protesters in Ukraine attempt to stop Russian car

A Russian army soldier confronts the crowd and shoots in the air (Twitter)

Ukrainians block army convoy in Melitopol in the country’s south (Twitter)

Satellite images today showed the extent of the Russian forces massing around the capital city Kyiv, with a column of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles stretching 40 miles.

Ukraine has already accused Moscow of war crimes by bombarding civilian areas in the second city of Kharkiv.

But Western leaders fear that the Russian president could order more “barbaric” tactics, with intelligence suggesting the advance on Kyiv has made little progress, probably due to logistical problems.