Kyiv hit by barrage of Russian missiles as capital plunged into new blackout

A massive barrage of Russian strikes has hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, Ukrainian officials have said.

The attack has cut part of Ukraine’s capital off from power and water supplies, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The city has already been facing rolling blackouts due to attacks on infrastructure.

Officials also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the latest strikes.

“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response’. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians.”

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said missiles had hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, causing electricity and water outages.

“Russia is not interested in peace talks, nor in global food security. Putin’s only goal is death and destruction.”

Engineers are working to restore power following damage to the damage to an energy facility that powers about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv, Mr Klitschko has said.

“Specialists, together with other emergency services and authorities are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation as soon as possible,” he wrote on the Telegraph messaging app.

Earlier this month, Russia launched the biggest air strikes since the start of the war on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, in what it said was a response to an attack on its bridge to Crimea.

The country has shifted its focus of strikes to power systems and the distribution grid, plunging Ukraine’s electricity system into crisis.

More follows...