Ukraine war: UK to expand programme to train ‘citizen soldiers’

Britain is expanding a programme that trains thousands of Ukrainian citizens to become frontline soldiers in the war against Russia.

The course is being extended from three weeks to five in order to keep more of the training in the UK, reducing the threat from Moscow’s shelling.

Around 4,700 Ukrainian citizens have already undergone training at military bases in the England since the programme began in June.

UK expanding training programme that turns Ukrainian citizens into frontline soldiers (AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, told Sky News the course had been extended in order to best prepare the Ukrainian citizen soldiers for combat in Russia.

He said: “We must do everything we can to help them defend their homes against this illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion, and will continue to do so for as long as it takes. We stand with Ukraine.”

More advanced training such as trench and urban welfare, battlefield exercises and vehicle-mounted operations will take place in the extended course, according to Sky News.

The British Army’s 11 Security Force Assistance Brigade and the RAF Regiment are conducting the training, alongside international instructors.

An extra two weeks has been added to the training course to best prepare Ukrainians for active combat (REUTERS)

Other countries are also sending trainers, including Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the Nordic nations.

It comes as Russia has been accused of forcing hospital patients in occupied territories of Ukraine to take part in combat.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia was forcing injured and ill men into battle to compensate for their troops’ losses.

It wrote on Facebook: “Forced mobilisation is currently underway on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

“In Donetsk, Russian occupiers have found a new ‘source’ to replenish losses in manpower.

“For example, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army have started arriving at local hospitals and forcibly ‘discharging’ patients.

“In particular, they ‘discharge’ men of conscription age who are receiving treatment for various illnesses or injuries, including from taking part in hostilities.”

