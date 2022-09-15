For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Volodymyr Zelensky appears to have shaken off his car accident as he was shown greeting the president of the EU commission president in Kyiv on Thursday.

The Ukrainian president was not seriously hurt in the incident, which happened on Wednesday night, his spokesperson announced on social media, but the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

It happened as he returned from the city of Izium, where he celebrated Ukraine’s troops reclaiming territory from the Russians.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media after the accident.

He said that medics accompanying Mr Zelensky gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance.

On Thursday, EU commision president, Ursula Von der Leyen, said she was impressed with the speed at which Ukraine is proceeding in its bid to become a member of the European Union.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Von der Leyen said she would address “how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession” to the bloc, which is likely still years away.

“The accession process is well on track. It’s impressive to see the speed, the determination, the preciseness with which you are progressing.”

She also added that the EU needs to do as much as possible to ensure Ukraine has “more business, more income”

Meanwhile, Zelensky said that air defence systems were a priority for his country as it attempts to protect its cities and towns from Russian strikes.

He also said Ukraine had not yet received a positive response from Israel on the possible supply of aerial defence systems, adding that air defence systems promised previously by Germany and the United States had also not yet arrived in Ukraine.