Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared his frustrations with Germany over its ‘up and down’ support over the war with Russia.

Mr Zelensky claimed he is “constantly having to convince” chancellor Olaf Scholz to help him, and of the benefits to Europe of defeating Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

His comments come after the president received a rapturous reception from MPs during a visit to the UK on Wednesday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and German chancellor Olaf Scholz (AFP via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government is now “actively looking” at whether Ukraine could be sent Western jets “in discussion with our allies.”

Before Mr Zelesnky’s arrival, Mr Sunak announced that Britain will train Ukrainian pilots on “NATO-standard fighter jets.”

But following the Ukrainian leader’s visit to Brussels this week - where he met with EU leaders to urge its 27 member states to speed up the delivery of promised tanks and weapons - he was more critical of Germany.

He told German news website Der Spiegel: “I have to exert pressure to help Ukraine and constantly convince him that this help is not for us but for Europeans.

“Our relationship to Germany goes in waves, it is up and down.”

Mr Zelensky has welcomed support from the UK, following his surprise visit to London this week (Reuters)

While the Ukrainian president said he was grateful Germany had sent IRIS-T air defence systems - which he said had saved lives - the debate over sending tanks had put the relationship back in a “difficult phase”.

Defending Germany, Dutch PM Mark Rutte said NATO leaders need to fully consider whether sending weapons for the war could “drag Europe deeper” into the conflict.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer to fire at Russian positions in Kherson region, Ukraine (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Russia-Ukraine war has already seen an estimated 7.1 thousand Ukrainian civilian deaths, or non-armed individuals - since February 24, 2022 - according to OHCHR.

Mr Rutte said: “These type of decisions, you have to take behind closed doors. Because there are many sensitive issues to be discussed, the pros and cons.”

Mr Sunak said he had had ‘very good conversations’ with Zelensky about the provision of long-range missiles from the UK (Getty Images)

And he was not the only EU leader to voice doubts over whether to sanction or withhold their deployment of weapons to Ukraine.

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies, said: “Our position is clear, we can only act within the entire formation of Nato.

“We will not be the first ones to hand over the fighter jets, but we will respond positively, provided that those who have the most of these jets will be able to give them to Ukraine.”

In response to this, Mr Scholz said the EU would send a “signal of unity and solidarity, and can show that we will continue our support for Ukraine in defending its independence and integrity.”

After Mr Zelensky’s surprise visit to London, Rishi Sunak that a deal to train Ukrainian pilots this spring was a 'first step' toward supplying planes, with No 10 adding it will be done “as fast as humanly possible”.

Speaking about the provision of long-range missiles, Mr Sunak said they are “going to make a big difference in the struggle against Russian aggression.”

“And of course, we're talking about further support, potentially with aircraft as well,” he continued.

“The important first step of that journey is to make sure that we provide the training for Ukrainian pilots to be able to use that very sophisticated equipment.”