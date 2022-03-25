Taoiseach challenges reports Zelensky criticised Ireland over EU Ukraine support

Ireland’s taoiseach Micheal Martin has rejected suggestions that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky singled out Ireland as being less supportive of his country’s fight for survival than other EU members.

Addressing an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels via videolink, the wartime leader praised Poland and the three Baltic nations – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – for their full-on support since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

When it came to Ireland, though, Mr Zelensky was not so sure. “Lithuania stands for us. Latvia stands for us. Estonia stands for us. Poland stands for us,” he told his European counterparts. “Luxembourg – we understand each other. Cyprus – I really believe you are with us. Italy – thank you for your support! Spain – we’ll find common ground. Belgium – we will find arguments. Austria, together with Ukrainians, it is an opportunity for you. I’m sure of it.”

Then he added: “Ireland – well, almost.”

There was no explanation given for what appeared to be criticism of the Republic of Ireland and the help it has offered to Ukraine, leaving many bemused.

But asked about the remarks on Friday - the second day of the European Council meeting - Mr Martin played down their conviction, insisting he did not agree that Ireland had been “singled out”.

“I wouldn’t have taken the same slant as some may be taking from it,” he told reporters. “[Mr Zelensky] was actually talking in terms of the European perspective.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin – Ireland was singled out by the Ukrainian president, as he suggested it was lacking in its support for his country (PA )

The taoiseach went further, saying his conversations with Mr Zelensky had so far been good and positive. “I spoke to him last week and he was very strongly in praise of the Irish contribution, both from a humanitarian perspective, in terms of our clear support for Ukraine’s application to join the EU, and he thanked me personally for my own personal commitment to that.”

And Mr Martin added: “I’m not going to surmise in terms of whatever particular take you would take from the use of the word ‘almost’ or ‘practically’ – and I wouldn’t overstate that, to be frank.”

Ireland, while fully backing the Ukrainian push for EU membership, has not abandoned its position of military neutrality in the face of the Russian assault.

“Obviously we’re a militarily neutral country, but we explained that we facilitated the EU peace facility which has been of enormous support to the Ukrainian people,” he said on Friday.

As well as committing millions of euros in non-lethal aid to Ukraine, Ireland has also taken in more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, with thousands more expected to arrive after Mr Martin’s government removed any need for visas.

Mr Zelensky’s speech was his third of the day to Western leaders gathered in Brussels for an unprecedented day of Nato and EU summits, all dedicated to discussing the war in Ukraine.

He said he was grateful for the sanctions imposed so far, but suggested that if they had come earlier, Russia may not have decided to invade Ukraine at all.

“These are powerful steps, but it was a little late,” he said. “Because if it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war. At least, no-one knows for sure. There was a chance.”

Citing his country’s bid to join the EU, Mr Zelensky also urged European leaders not to delay. “Here I ask you, do not delay. Please. For us this is a chance.”

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

EU officials have so far resisted the call to accelerate the accession of Ukraine to the bloc, with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock stressing last month that joining the 27-nation group is not something that can be done in a couple of months.

Pointing to the events of the last month, during which time Russian president Vladimir Putin has bombarded Ukrainian cities and communities, Mr Zelensky urged his peers to reconsider. “You have seen that Ukraine should be in the EU,” he said, “in the near future.”

