Pro-Putin politician found dead after mystery ‘fall from a window’

A pro-Putin politician has been found dead after allegedly falling from a third-floor window in Russia.

Vladimir Egorov, 46, who was a member of the ruling United Russia party, is the latest of Russian elites to have been found dead in strange circumstances.

Local media reported on Thursday that the regional politician was found in a courtyard outside his home in Tobolsk, central Russia.

A Russian news agency reported that Mr Egorov fell from the third-floor window of his house.

“A body was discovered, the fact of death was confirmed, the investigator is establishing all the circumstances,” the Investigative Committee for the Tyumen region told Russian state news agency TASS.

The committee also told Russian media that there were no “external signs of criminal death” on Egorov’s body and that they “could not confirm the information about the circumstances of the deputy’s death” as they are still conducting an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Tobolsk City Duma published an obituary on Thursday saying that Egorov died “as a result of an accident.”

They praised the politician – its deputy chairman before his death – for providing “comprehensive support to the participants of the Special Military Operation and the families of military personnel” fighting in Ukraine.

Mr Egorov was forced out of the city administration in 2016 following a corruption scandal for which he was not convicted. He then returned to the political fray in 2020.

He is the latest of a series of mysterious deaths in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle since the war in Ukraine began.

Anna Tsavera,35, was found by her parents at her Moscow apartment in early December. (Supplied)

Most recently, the deputy editor of a Russian tabloid newspaper died under strange circumstances just one year after her boss.

Anna Tsavera was the deputy editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, a daily tabloid newspaper described by Mr Putin as his “favourite newspaper”, according to a document from the European Commission.

The 35-year-old was found by her parents at her Moscow apartment in early December. Police have opened an investigation but initial reports suggest there were no signs of a struggle or a violent death but she had complained of feeling unwell to her parents the previous day.

Her boss Vladimir Sungorkin, 68, died suddenly during a business trip in September 2022.

A colleague at Komsomolskaya Pravda said he died shortly after suggesting to staff they “find a nice place somewhere” for lunch. A few minutes later he began to suffocate and by the time he was taken outside for fresh air he was already unconscious.

Another mysterious fate includes Ravil Maganov, the chairman Russia’s second-biggest oil and gas company, which had previously taken a public stance against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Maganov died after falling out of the window of a hospital in Moscow in September last year, according to TASS.