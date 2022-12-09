Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Champagne-sipping Putin says ‘they started it’ to justify Russian strikes on Ukraine energy

Russian President says attacks began in retaliation to Ukraine’s alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge in October

Emily Atkinson
Friday 09 December 2022 23:05
Comments
Crimea bridge attack was terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says

Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure by claiming Kyiv “started it” when the Crimea bridge was bombed.

Addressing a group of Russian serviceman as part of a lavish reception at the Kremlin, the Russian president said: “There is a lot of noise now about our strikes on the energy infrastructure [of Ukraine]. Yes, we are doing it.

“But who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?” he said, before taking a sip from a glass of champagne.

More than 200 military and civilians who showed particular courage and heroism were invited to attend the ceremony

(EPA)

The event held in the presidential complex was arranged in order to award a group of military personnel, known as “Heroes of Russia”, with “Gold Star” medals for their part in the war effort.

The celebration was devised to mark Russia’s “Heroes of the Fatherland Day”, an annual memorial day first established 2007 and held on 9 December to commemorate the military achievements of the Soviet Union and Russian Federation.

Recommended

More than 200 military and civilians who showed particular courage and heroism were invited to attend the ceremony.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure have left swathes of the country without power, heat or access to water amid biting temperatures.

Mr Putin previously described the bombing on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special forces.

Flames from the bridge after the blast in October

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Russia‘s investigative committee launched a criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged the landmark.

The country’s authorities allege that a truck bomb launched on Saturday 8 October hit the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed eight years ago from Ukraine. Moscow responded with several waves of strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities and other key infrastructure.

Later on in the opulent reception, Mr Putin said he would strive to achieve his goals in Ukraine as “a duty to our people”, regardless of any “information wars” or external fury at his invasion.

“When we make a move there is an outburst of noise and chatter throughout the universe... This will not prevent us from fulfilling our military objectives,” he said.

Putin inspecting the bridge earlier this month

(Sputnik)

Elsewhere on Friday, Mr Putin said that further prisoner swaps between the United States and Russia were possible, and that contacts between the two countries’ intelligence services would continue.

He was speaking at a news conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, a day after the United States freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for US basketball player Brittney Griner in the most high-profile prisoner exchange between the two countries in years.

Recommended

Asked if other exchanges were possible, Mr Putin replied: “Yes, anything is possible. Contacts continue. In fact, they have never stopped ... A compromise was found, we do not reject continuing this work in the future.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in