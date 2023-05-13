For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met Pope Francis in the Vatican, after Italy pledged its full support for Kyiv in its defence against the Russian invasion.

Neither side immediately gave details of the 40-minute talk, though the pontiff has previously said the Catholic state was working behind-the-scenes to push Moscow to withdraw from the war it started last February.

“It is a great honour,” Mr Zelensky said, putting his hand to his heart and bowing his head as he greeted the 86-year-old Pope, who stood with a cane.

The Ukrainian leader presented his host with a bulletproof vest that had been used by a Ukrainian soldier and later painted with an image of the Madonna.

Mr Zelensky earlier met Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, who condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust aggression,” pledged Italy’s support for Ukraine for “as long as is necessary,” and urged Russia to immediately withdraw.

“You can’t achieve peace through a surrender,” she said at a joint press conference. “It would be a very grave precedent for all nations of the world”.

She emphasised Italy’s support for Ukraine’s membership of the European Union and the “intensification” of a partnership with Nato.

Mr Zelensky will head to Germany on Sunday, after Berlin announced €2.7bn (£2.4bn) of military aid to Ukraine, its biggest such package yet, and pledged further support for Kyiv for as long as necessary.

Pope Francis and Zelensky shake hands following a private audience in the Vatican (AFP/Getty)

When Mr Zelensky arrived at a military airfield at Rome‘s Ciampino airport, Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani was on hand to greet him. Mr Tajani told reporters that Italy will continue to support Ukraine “360 degrees” and press for a just peace that safeguards Ukraine‘s independence.

Ms Meloni backs military and other aid for Ukraine, but while her far-right Brothers of Italy party champions the principle of national sovereignty, she has had to contend with leaders of two coalition partners who have openly professed their admiration for Vladimir Putin.

Coalition ally Silvio Berlusconi, a former premier, has boasted of his friendship with the Russian president, while another government ally, League leader Matteo Salvini, has questioned the value of economic sanctions against Russia.

Mr Zelensky began his official meetings by calling on Italian president Sergio Mattarella at the presidential Quirinale Palace. Rain let up just in time for the two to view an honour guard in the palace courtyard on Quirinal Hill, and Mr Zelensky stood with his hand over his heart as an Italian military band played Ukraine‘s anthem.

Zelensky and Meloni at Chigi Palace in Rome (EPA)

“We are fully at your side,” Mr Mattarella told him at the start of their meeting.

More follows...