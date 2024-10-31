Watch live: Aftermath of deadly Spanish floods as death toll nears 100

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Clean-up and rescue operations are underway in Torrent, a suburb on the outskirts of Valencia, on Thursday (31 October) following flash floods which killed at least 95 people, according to Spanish authorities.

A 71-year-old British man is among those who have died in southern and eastern areas of the country following the deadliest flash flooding in the country for three decades.

The man died in hospital hours after being rescued from his home on the outskirts of Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga, according to the president of the Andalusian government, Juanma Morena.

He said the man had been suffering from hypothermia and died after suffering several cardiac arrests.

Authorities were concerned the death toll will rise as other regions of Spain were yet to report victims and search efforts continued in hard-to-reach places to find dozens of missing people.

“The fact that we can’t give a number of the missing persons indicates the magnitude of the tragedy,” said minister of territorial policies Angel Victor Torres.

Some areas experienced a year's worth of rain In just eight hours.

Cities such as Valencia and Malaga have been inundated by torrential rain, and many people found themselves "trapped like rats" in their homes and cars surrounded by rapidly rising floodwaters.