Video: Flash floods drag cars away in Spain as roads turn into rivers

Footage shows flash floods sweeping away a vehicle and submerging buildings in Utiel, Valencia, on Tuesday (29 October).

At least 95 people have died in flooding in parts of Spain, with emergency services urging people to refrain from any kind of road travel.

The death toll could rise with other regions yet to report victims, and search efforts continuing in areas with difficult access.

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, told a press conference some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations as searches continued for those unaccounted for.