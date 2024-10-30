Spain floods: Driver clings to car roof as water surges through roads

A driver and a passenger clung to the roof of a car surrounded by flash flooding in Spain as water surged around them, footage posted by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday, 30 October shows.

At least 51 people have died in devastating flash flooding in the south and east of the country, Spain's country’s authorities said as of Wednesday morning.

Torrential rain caused flooding across a large area of the country, including the cities of Valencia and Malaga, on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the worst-hit areas to help search for those unaccounted for.