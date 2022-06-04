Wildfire rages near Athens, damaging homes

Thick clouds of smoke hover over the capital’s surburbs

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 04 June 2022 23:38
Comments
<p>Wildfire rages near Athens, damaging homes</p>

Wildfire rages near Athens, damaging homes

(AFP via Getty Images)

A devastating wildfire has broken out on the outskirts of Athens, destroying cars and houses.

Strong winds fanned the blaze quickly across the slopes of Mount Hymettus which overlooks the Greek capital, sending thick clouds of smoke over the southern suburbs on Saturday.

Civil protection authorities evacuated some parts of the Voula and Glyfada regions around 12 miles from Athens centre.

Strong winds fanned the blaze quickly across the slopes of Mount Hymettus which overlooks the Greek capital

(AFP via Getty Images)

One witness said they saw at least two houses severely damaged by the fire.

“Due to the intense north winds the fire quickly spread and approached the city,” Fire Department spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said in a briefing.

Recommended

“We ask our fellow citizens to be very careful,” he added.

More than 130 firefighters aided by six firefighting aircraft and four helicopters dropped tonnes of water in an attempted to douse the blaze, which has raged for more than seven hours.

Four helicopters dropped tonnes of war in efforts to extinguish the fire

(AFP via Getty Images)

A series of severe wildfires scorched about 300,000 acres of forest and bushland in different parts of Greece last summer, amid the country’s worst heatwave in 30 years.

The country has bitter memories of a 2018 blaze that tore through the seaside town of Mati near Athens, killing 102 people in a matter of hours.

A United Nations report published in February said that global warming is turning landscapes into “tinderboxes”, adding that wildfires are expected to happen more often and become more intense when they do.

Recommended

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) estimated there would be a 50 per cent increase in extreme fires by the end of the century, with the rise partially driven by the climate crisis.

The new report on the “rising threat” of wildfires said there needed to be a shift in government spending on preventing the blazes from happening in the first place, rather than just reacting when they do.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in