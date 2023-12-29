Woman killed and five injured after truck crashes into pedestrians in German town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been killed and five others injured after a truck driver crashed into pedestrians in a German town.

The incident, which occurred at around 9.50am in downtown Passau, has prompted a major response from the emergency services, with an 11-year-old child among those reportedly injured.

The truck driver also required medical treatment and had to be freed from the driver’s cab.

A police spokesperson told the German newspaper Bild: “According to previous findings, the 63-year-old truck driver continued his journey after making a delivery, drove past a stopped vehicle and hit six pedestrians.”

An eyewitness also told the publication: “As far as I know, a truck drove into a group of people. In the middle of the pedestrian zone in the train station district near the H&M and Woolworth shops.”

Emergency services from the police, fire department and ambulance stand at the scene of an accident in the city center in Passau, Germany (AP)

Jürgen Dupper, mayor of Passau, said in a statement: “I am deeply affected and shocked by today’s truck accident.

“In such events, our full sympathy goes out to the people affected and their families.

“I would like to say a sincere thank you to the police, the emergency doctors, the paramedics, the fire department and all other rescue organisations who carried out their work in an exemplary manner under the dire circumstances. This misfortune means the worst possible end to 2023.”

More follows on this breaking news story...