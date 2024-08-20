Who is Jonathan Bloomer? Morgan Stanley chairman amongst missing from Sicily yacht

Support truly

Six people are missing and one is dead after a super yacht capsized off the coast of Sicily last night. A violent storm led the vessel – named ‘Bayesian’ – to capsize in the early hours near the port of Porticello.

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer is amongst the missing, alongside UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and Salvatore Cocina, who is head of the civil protection agency in Sicily. The boat was carrying 22 people when it capsized, with 15 now rescued.

The incident comes after Mr Lynch, 59, was cleared in a high-profile fraud case in June. The Autonomy founder was acquitted of charges related to the 2011 multi-billion dollar sale of his company to HP.

Rescue operations continue after the luxury yacht sank off Sicily ( REUTERS )

If convicted by a jury, Mr Lynch would have been facing up to 20 years in prison. He had invited colleagues and family on board the yacht to celebrate his legal victory, with several onboard being involved in the trial.

Amongst these was Mr Bloomer, 70, who was called to the stand by Mr Lynch’s team during the trial. The British banking boss was chairman of Autonomy’s audit committee during its sale to HP, and told the jury that Mr Lynch “wasn’t particularly interested in the finance side.”

“Mike was mostly interested in the strategy, new products, new areas to look at … he didn’t come to the audit committee,” he had added.

Mr Bloomer now remains one of the six missing passengers of the Bayesian, with British and Italian authorities working to find them. A spokesperson for for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Sicily, and stand ready to provide consular support to British nationals affected.”

Who is Jonathan Bloomer?

Jonathan Bloomer speaking in 2002 ( Getty Images )

Mr Bloomer has been the chairman of Morgan Stanley International since 2018, and last year was also made chairman of the Hiscox international insurance group.

He began his career at the now-defunct American accounting firm Arthur Andersen, working there for 20 years from 1974 to 1994. Mr Bloomer then spent the next ten years at Prudential, an insurance firm based in the UK, eventually becoming group CEO until 2005.

Mr Bloomer has held several other roles since 2005, and alongside his chairman roles at Morgan Stanley and Hiscox, also chairs sportswear company SDL Group Holdings.

The businessman was chair of Autonomy’s audit committee from September 2010 until its sale in October 2011. This is likely where he met and became friends with Mr Lynch.