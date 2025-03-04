Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ukrainian government is gifting 100 T-shirts printed with a quote from president Volodymyr Zelensky’s comments at the Oval Office during his recent disastrous meeting with US president Donald Trump.

United24, an official fundraising platform by the Ukrainian government, has released merchandise bearing Mr Zelensky’s “historic words” – “I’ll wear the costume when this war is over” – asking its patrons to “help finish the war”.

The T-shirts will be given as a gift to people who donate $24 (£18.8) or more towards armoured medical evacuation vehicles for Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the war frontline.

“They’re emphasising the words of our president – a reminder that there is a time and place for everything. There will be a time when we can all wear suits. Right now, it is time to help Ukraine finish this war,” according to the United24’s official page raffling off the T-shirt.

It has called for donations to help Ukraine finish the Russian war and “win something to wear instead of a suit”.

The release of the T-shirt in Ukraine’s fundraising campaign was announced just a day after Volodymyr Zelensky was at the receiving end of a public spat by US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance on Friday.

Mr Zelensky’s dark fatigues were first mentioned by Mr Trump when the Ukrainian president stepped out of his car at the White House on Friday. “You’re all dressed up today,” Mr Trump remarked, referring to Mr Zelensky’s military-style sweatshirt and trousers, adorned with the Ukrainian trident, which he wears as a show of solidarity with soldiers fighting on the frontlines.

Zelensky and Trump openly clashed in the White House at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia ( AFP/Getty Images )

The Ukrainian war-time president has refused to don formal suits during all his domestic and international outreaches in solidarity with thousands of Ukraine’s troops fighting on the war frontlines. Mr Zelensky has said he wears military fatigues as a symbol of the Russian war his soldiers are fighting back home.

On Friday, while Mr Vance berated Mr Zelensky over his conduct during the Ukraine war and questioned him for apparent lack of gratitude for American donations during a televised conference. A news reporter with conservative cable network Real America’s Voice asked Mr Zelensky why he doesn't wear suits – despite the topic being reported in public already.

"Why don't you wear a suit?" the reporter asked the Ukrainian leader. "You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?" he continued. "A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office," he claimed.

Mr Zelensky responded: "I will wear costume after this war will finish.”

The word costume is used as a translated term for suit in Ukrainian language.

The row has sparked protests across the US with several pro-Ukraine demonstrators slamming Mr Trump’s remarks. Placards reading “Peace doesn’t need a suit”, “Will Russia stop killing us if we all wear suits?”, “I am wearing a suit. Will it stop Russia?” and “Heroes don’t need a suit” were seen in protests in Chicago and Washington DC outside the White House.

Mr Zelensky is not the first leader during wartime or conflict to send such a message with his clothes. During the Second World War, Winston Churchill was famously photographed in his black Homburg hat, puffing a cigar, as if to say “carry on as normal” even as bombs fell on London and German forces marched across Europe.