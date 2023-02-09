‘Ex-comedian in a green shirt’: Russia lashes out at ‘pompous’ Zelensky

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia have lashed out at Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky – calling his visit to the UK to ask for further support against Moscow’s invasion “pompous”.

Addressing MPs in Westminster, Mr Zelensky urged Britain to send advanced jets imminently and provide “wings for freedom”.

The Russian embassy in London responded by attacking the Ukrainian president for being “the ex-comedian in a green sweatshirt now on tour around Europe”.

Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London (AP)

The embassy said: “Zelensky’s pompous solicitations about the values of ‘freedom’ and ‘human rights’, which Kiev claims to be fighting for, were overtly hypocritical.”

The embassy also had a warning for the UK government if it was to commit the “escalation” of sending military jets.

“We would like to remind London: in the event of such a scenario, the death toll of yet another round of escalation, as well as its military-political consequences for the European continent and the whole world will be on the United Kingdom’s hands.

“Russia will know how to respond to any unfriendly actions by the British side,” it said.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Stanstead Airport (PA)

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle (left), holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words ‘We have freedom, give us wings to protect it’ (PA)

Mr Sunak said he discussed further support for Ukraine with Mr Zelensky, potentially including fighter jets, but that the “first step” is training Ukrainian pilots.

He told broadcasters in Cornwall: “I also had very good conversations with President Zelensky... about our ability to provide long-range missiles that they don’t currently have, which again are going to make a big difference in the struggle against Russian aggression.

“And of course, we’re talking about further support, potentially with aircraft as well. The important first step of that journey is to make sure that we provide the training for Ukrainian pilots to be able to use that very sophisticated equipment.

“And we announced yesterday that again, we’ll be the first nation to start training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard aircraft.”

Following the historic address at Westminster on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris for talks over dinner.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelensky delivers an address to members of the European Parliament (EPA)

On Thursday, the Ukrainian president joined an EU summit in Brussels to continue his push for more advanced weapons.

He thanked the European parliament, for the help Ukraine has been receiving from the EU to defend itself against the Russian invasion, and said that he believed his country would join the European Union after emerging victorious from its war with Russia.