It is entirely fitting, as well as a signal honour, that Volodymyr Zelensky’s second visit abroad since Russia invaded his country should be to the UK. America’s financial, technological and military assistance has naturally dwarfed other contributions, but Britain has led in supplying intelligence and weaponry and was one of the first powers to respond to Kyiv’s cries for help when the Russians came rolling over the border.

It would be churlish to deny the role played in that effort by Boris Johnson and Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, in particular, and the way, through example, they galvanised the West’s response a year ago and more, when others either dismissed the possibility of Russian aggression, blamed Nato for “poking the Russian bear” or wrote off Ukraine’s chances of surviving more than a few weeks. His leadership in that period was one of the few things Mr Johnson may count as an unalloyed success; any personal political capital he extracted from it was and is a price worth paying.

The policy has been continued by Mr Johnson’s successors in No 10 and has enjoyed cross-party and broad national support. Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have been made welcome in British homes, though more can always be done. Most recently, that commitment has been demonstrated once again in the early pledge of Challenger 2 battle tanks, and, now, in the training of Ukrainian pilots in Western fighter jets. The Challenger tank initiative, with the promise of US Abrams tanks, succeeded in making the German government budge, and relax its restrictions on the export of its Leopard tanks.