British families have revealed the extent of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, describing it as a “second Holocaust” as they said a six-month-old baby is among the 17 Britons missing or killed.

Two British nationals, Noam Sagi and Sharon Lifschitz, spoke of children and babies being forced from their beds while women were raped, while both of their elderly parents were forcibly taken into Gaza

Photographs were shown to reporters of Britons who remain unaccounted for, including a six-month-old baby.

While the poster named the baby as Aerial, a social media account of the State of Israel published the same photograph of the baby, giving the name Kfir.

“5 days their cribs are empty, 5 days they are alone in Gaza, 5 days since they’ve been held by their mothers. Kfir was brutally taken by Hamas terrorists on Sunday. Look at him. Help us bring him home,” the post read.

Hamas militants launched thousands of rockets and stormed through the Gaza border in an unprecedented shock assault at the weekend.

“In Israeli communities in south Israel they went door to door and snatched babies from their mothers and children from their beds, handcuffed them and brutally and cold bloodedly slaughtered them,” a spokesperson for the British-Israeli families said in a short statement. “Whole families were butchered.”

She described the Hamas terrorists as a “modern-day death squad”.

They took at least 150 people hostage, and more than 1,200 others have been killed in Israel since Saturday’s incursion.