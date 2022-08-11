Gunman who held up Lebanon bank to withdraw own money arrested as siege ends

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An armed man in Lebanon who took bank staff hostage in a desperate attempt to access his own money, has given himself up after seven hours.

Authorities said the 42-year-old man entered the bank branch in Beirut with a shotgun and a canister of petrol, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with six hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.

The man was trying to to withdraw $2,000 to pay for his father’s hospital treatment. He has $200,000 in savings, according to reports.

After several hours of negotiations, he accepted an offer from the bank to receive part of his savings, according to local media.

He then released his hostages, and was arrested by police as he walked out of the bank. He did not actually receive any of the money, said witnesses.

His wife, who was standing outside the bank during the siege, told reporters that her husband “did what he had to do”.

Since Lebanon’s economy started to implode in 2019, many banks have introduced monthly limits, which severely restrict cash withdrawals.

The hostage situation started just before midday in a Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in the capital’s Hamra neighbourhood.

An elderly man was released by the hostage taker because of his age, sources said.

The branch manager, Hassan Halawi, told Reuters that he and five others were taken hostage. One was a client and the rest were bank employees.

During the seige, Mr Halawi said by phone: "I’m in my office. He (the hostage taker) gets agitated then calms down then gets agitated again.”

Mobile footage shot from outside the building shows a bearded man, who is wearing a black T-shirt, shorts and sandals, carrying a gun and demanding access to his money.

"Let them give me back my money!" he reportedly said.

Protesters gathered outside the bank branch and started to shout anti-government and anti-capitalist slogans. "Down with the rule of the banks!" they said.

Their chants express the rage felt by the Lebanese’s people, three-quarters of whom were plunged into poverty by the economic crisis.

Speaking about the hostage situation, Dina Abou Zor, one of the protesters, said: "What led us to this situation is the state’s failure to resolve this economic crisis and the banks’ and Central Bank’s actions, where people can only retrieve some of their own money as if it’s a weekly allowance.”

"And this has led to people taking matters into their own hands."