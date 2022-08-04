Crowds gather to protest on second anniversary of Beirut blast

Protests took place in Beirut on Thursday, 4 August, on the second anniversary of the port explosion which killed more than 200 people.

Hundreds marched through the city on Thursday holding flags to demand justice for the victims of the blast.

The disaster occurred when a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port exploded and detonated, destroying neighbourhoods and injuring at least 6,000 people.

“We are disheartened that people in Lebanon still await justice, and we call for an international investigation to be initiated without delay,” United Nations experts said.

