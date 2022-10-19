Jump to content

Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber arrives back in Tehran to hero’s welcome after competing without a hijab

Rekabi’s move to compete without Hijab was seen as a show of support for the ongoing protest movement

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 19 October 2022 09:26
An Iranian rock climber who competed in an international tournament without her hijab has arrived back home in Tehran to a jubilant welcome.

A large crowd greeted Elnaz Rekabi at the Imam Khomeini International Airport chanting her name and calling the 33-year-old a hero for her actions.

Videos on social media show hundreds of supporters outside the terminal clapping and chanting “Elnaz is a heroine” as she arrived.

Ms Rekabi was welcomed by her family amid an outpouring support from the public as many people handed her bouqets of flowers.

Earlier this week, she had competed in the Asian Championship in South Korea without wearing a headscarf.

Women in the Islamic country are mandated by law to cover their heads, but her appearance without a hijab came as Iran has been engulfed by protests sparked by the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman entered a fifth week.

Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing, and her death has seen women removing their mandatory hijabs in public in protest.

The demonstrations have morphed into anti-regime protests in more than 100 cities and represent the most-serious challenge to Iran’s theocracy in years.

Ms Rekabi’s move to compete without a hijab was seen as a show of support for the ongoing protests. However, the athlete said it was not a deliberate move but happened as a result of “poor scheduling”.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Ms Rekabi also claimed her not wearing a headscarf during the competition was unintentional.

Ms Rekabi covered her head with a baseball cap instead of a hijab on her return to Iran.

She said: “I came back to Iran with peace of mind although I had a lot of tension and stress. But so far, thank God, nothing has happened.”

Outside the airport, she apparently entered a van and slowly was driven through the gathered crowd, who cheered her. It was not clear where she went after that.

Additional reporting by agencies

