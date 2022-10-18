The death toll from a fire at Iran’s notorious Evin prison has risen to eight, officials have said.

Dozens more were injured when flames and smoke engulfed the facility in Tehran on Saturday night.

Iran’s judiciary said the fire began in a prison workshop after a fight among inmates, while state TV claimed it was a “premeditated” escape plan foiled by security forces.

Hundreds of people taking part in anti-government protests across the country in recent weeks have been sent to Evin prison.

It is not clear whether the fire was connected to the unrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.