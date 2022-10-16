Four inmates killed and 61 injured in Iran prison fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people inside Evin Prison in Iran’s capital have died after a fire broke out, authorities have confirmed.

The inmates, who were imprisoned on robbery convictions, died of smoke inhalation.

At least 61 people were injured, including 10 that were hospitalised – four in serious condition, the Iranian judiciary’s website said on Sunday.

The fire was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped although a number of them had tried, the Iranian state media reported.

The blaze broke out after a fight between prisoners, it added in an apparent attempt to distance the incident from ongoing protests outside the prison and across Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners.

