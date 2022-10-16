Four inmates killed and 61 injured in Iran prison fire
Authorities claimed that the fire broke out after prisoners had a fight
Four people inside Evin Prison in Iran’s capital have died after a fire broke out, authorities have confirmed.
The inmates, who were imprisoned on robbery convictions, died of smoke inhalation.
At least 61 people were injured, including 10 that were hospitalised – four in serious condition, the Iranian judiciary’s website said on Sunday.
The fire was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped although a number of them had tried, the Iranian state media reported.
The blaze broke out after a fight between prisoners, it added in an apparent attempt to distance the incident from ongoing protests outside the prison and across Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.
Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners.
More follows
