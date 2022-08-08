Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Uneasy truce holds in Gaza after weekend of violence

Almost 50 Palestinians are thought to have died over three days of Israeli airstrikes

Rory Sullivan
Monday 08 August 2022 14:02
Comments
Explosions seen in Gaza ahead of ceasefire between Israel and Palestine

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and a militant group in Gaza appears to be holding, following the deaths of dozens of Palestinians in Israeli airstrikes last week.

Israel ordered pre-emptive strikes on the Palestinian enclave on Friday, alleging that Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an organisation backed by Iran, was planning an attack.

The PIJ responded by firing hundreds of rockets towards Israel, most of which were blocked by the Iron Dome air defence system.

Hamas, the strongest group in Gaza, did not retaliate against Israel, but gave verbal support to its smaller ally.

In three days of bombing, 44 Palestinians were killed and a further 311 people were injured, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Four women and 15 children were said to be among the dead.

Recommended

Islamic Jihad said 12 of its fighters were killed, while Israel confirmed that two of Islamic Jihad’s senior commanders died in its strikes.

The fighting was the most serious flare-up since the 11-day war in May 2021, which killed 250 Gazans and destroyed hundreds of homes.

The US welcomed the most recent Egyptian-brokered truce, which began on Sunday evening.

“Over these last 72-hours, the United States has worked with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, and others throughout the region to encourage a swift resolution to the conflict,” US president Joe Biden said.

Both Israel and Islamic Jihad claimed to have met their objectives, with the militant group’s leader Ziad al-Nakhala declaring “victory” and the Israeli army saying it had successfully weakened its opponent.

The Najm family mourns the loss of four teenagers in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on 8 August, 2022.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“There’s no doubt Islamic Jihad was dealt a serious blow from which it will take time to recover,” an Israeli military official said.

“We did not annihilate Islamic Jihad nor was that our goal,” they added.

Recommended

The 2.3 million people who live in the narrow coastal strip continue to live under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade.

Reflecting on the latest round of fighting, Jihad Meqdad, a 44-year-old Palestinian fisherman, told Reuters: “War, war, every two years. This is not human, there is no morality in this.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in