Thousands attend funeral of Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Thousands of mourners took part on Sunday (7 August) in the funeral of a senior commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group (PIJ), Tayseer al-Jaabari, and six other people killed in the same air strikes on Rafah City in Gaza.

Fighting began on Friday (5 August) after Israel's targeted killing of al-Jaabari, who was responsible for planning attacks against Israeli citizens and military targets.

This fighting between Israel and Gaza militants continued throughout the weekend, with the death toll currently at 24.

