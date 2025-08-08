Gaza latest: Israel to ‘begin siege of Gaza on October 7’ after Netanyahu given green light to take full military control
Israeli leader suggests he may pass responsibility for governing Palestinian territory to Arab forces
The Israeli political-security cabinet has approved Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take full military control of Gaza City.
Netanyahu’s office said that “the IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones”.
Soon after, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed the Gaza City takeover plan as a “disaster” and “exactly what Hamas wanted”. He also blamed far-right ministers for pushing Netanyahu into defying military advice.
Israeli media have reported that the plan would begin with the entire Gaza population ordered to move south, followed by a siege on Gaza City in time for the anniversary of Hamas’s bloody 7 October attack.
Netanyahu said that neither Hamas nor the rival Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank would be allowed to be involved in the civil administration that will take over.
In response, Hamas said Netanyahu’s remarks “confirm that he seeks to get rid of his prisoners and sacrifice them to serve his personal interests and extremist ideological agendas”.
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the decision to “further escalate its offensive”, adding it “only brings more bloodshed”.
Israeli plan for Gaza takeover must be halted immediately, UN rights chief says
The Israeli government's plan for a full-scale military takeover of Gaza will cause more deaths and suffering and must be halted immediately, the United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said.
The plan runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realisation of the agreed two-state solution and the right of Palestinians to self-determination, Turk said in a statement.
"On all evidence to date, this further escalation will result in more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes," Turk said.
"Instead of intensifying this war, the Israeli Government should put all its efforts into saving the lives of Gaza’s civilians by allowing the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid. The hostages must be immediately and unconditionally released by Palestinian armed groups."
Turkey condemns Israel's Gaza City plan and calls for international action
Turkey condemns in the strongest terms Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City, the foreign ministry has said, calling on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to act to prevent the plan's implementation.
The ministry said Israel must immediately halt its war plans, agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, and start negotiations for a two-state solution, saying each step by Israel's government to continue what Turkey called Israel's genocide and occupation of Palestinian lands dealt a heavy blow to global security.
Gazan mother says she was ‘shocked’ by invasion plan: ‘Why would I be displaced again?’
By Nedal Hamdouna, in Gaza
A mother in Gaza City has said she will not evacuate her home again, after the Israeli cabinet approved a plan to seize the city as part of its expanding military operation.
Manal Odeh, 50, a mother of three, said she was traumatised by repeated displacement and described the experience as “very difficult and bitter”.
“I was shocked by the news of the approval of the invasion of Gaza. I’ve been talking about it with my neighbours since this morning,” she told The Independent.
I currently refuse to leave my home because I’ve experienced displacement before, and it was a very difficult and bitter experience. Even if they bombed the house over my head, why would I be displaced again?”
“What can I move from my home and belongings, and where? We need a large sum of money to move everything. There’s also no suitable place for human life. The tent experience is difficult; it’s scorching hot in the summer and cold in the winter. I’m in my home now and suffering from the heat. How will my life in a tent be?”
She said women, in particular, suffer severely in displacement.
“As a housewife, we suffer severally. We lack privacy, and life is exhausting for us as women. I was psychologically and physically exhausted during my previous displacement. I was injured by shrapnel in Deir al-Balah, which affected my nerves. I need ongoing physical therapy. As soon as I heard the news, my hands trembled. I was shocked.”
“In addition, there is no safety. They tell us to leave the place, and while we evacuate, people are bombed. I want to leave Gaza completely. I want to survive with my family. I am ready to leave my home and everything I own, but for the sake of safety, I am psychologically destroyed.”
“You flee or evacuate into the unknown. You don’t know where, who your neighbors are, whether they are like you or not. Even the safe zone isn’t safe. I lived for nearly a year in the so-called safe zone in the Mawasi neighborhoods of Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah, which has been bombed hundreds of times and evacuated dozens of times.”
“I have been displaced nine times in the south, and each time, I have paid more than $300. Life is difficult and harsh for us. In a new displacement, there is a struggle for water, food, transportation, and bathrooms, and the south itself is overcrowded. Where we can live or stay.”
Israel to ‘begin siege of Gaza on October 7’
Israeli media have reported that the plan would begin with the entire Gaza population ordered to move south, followed by a siege on Gaza City in time for the anniversary of Hamas’s bloody 7 October attack.
"The IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement
While Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel intended to take military control of the entire Gaza Strip, the plan approved on Friday focused specifically on Gaza City, the largest city in the enclave, located in its north.
Mr Netanyahu also said Israel wanted to hand over the territory to Arab forces that would govern it. He did not elaborate on the governance arrangements or which Arab countries could be involved.
Gaza city residents hope 'a miracle will stop this'
By Bel Trew, Chief International Correspondent in Jerusalem
Israel’s plans to take full military control of Gaza, starting a new offensive on its largest city, have faced fierce backlash from the British prime minister, and also horror and desperation from within Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and among families of hostages in Israel.
Israeli media have reported that the plan would begin with the entire Gaza population ordered to move south, followed by a siege on Gaza City in time for the anniversary of Hamas’s bloody 7 October attack.
In Gaza City one family of three, including a newborn living in a tent, told The Independent they hoped “a miracle will stop this”. The father shared a photo he took of an Israeli missile landing just 600 metres away from them as he typed.
“All we can do is wait for the evacuation order and follow the orders,” he added in despair.
In the occupied West Bank, prominent Palestinian politician Dr Mustafa Barghouti told The Independent the decision to fully occupy Gaza and displace its entire population “reveals the real intentions of Netanyahu and his fascist government: the ethnic cleansing of all the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip”.
“Netanyahu proved that he doesn’t care about Israeli captives, never wanted to reach a ceasefire agreement, and that he is using the destruction of Hamas as a cover for his intention to ethnically cleanse all the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Dr Barghouti, who heads the Ramallah-based Palestinian National Initiative, added.
“The Israeli cabinet decision is a declaration of a war crime — of extermination, genocide, and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people in Gaza — in parallel with the unprecedented settlement expansion and settler terror in the West Bank.”
He also said that a decision of this magnitude must have been made with the support of the US administration.
Analysis | Escalation of the war is a disaster for Keir Starmer
By Kate Devlin, Whitehall Editor
Even as he suffers a series of domestic woes at home, Sir Keir Starmer has often been hailed as a statesman on the world stage.
But the escalation of the war in Gaza threatens to highlight the UK’s inability to impact this conflict.
After weeks of mounting pressure from his own MPs, Sir Keir finally announced that the UK would recognise Palestine – unless Israel abides by a ceasefire and commits itself to a two-state solution in the Middle East.
The Labour PM said that the humanitarian crisis in the area meant it was time to act.
But since he issued his ultimatum, Israel has only looked to step up the war.
96 children among nearly 200 killed by starvation in Gaza
Gaza health authorities report that nearly 200 people, including 96 children, have died from hunger as Israel’s blockade creates what they call a man-made famine.
With food access limited to dangerous airdrops and chaotic aid hubs, hospitals continue to register deaths from starvation and malnutrition, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.
On Thursday alone, four more people, including two children, died, bringing the total to 197.
The WHO warns that around 12,000 children under five in Gaza suffered from acute malnutrition in July, the highest number ever recorded.
Conservative party chair says Israel ‘is fighting for its life’
Conservative Party chair Kevin Hollinrake has echoed Keir Starmer to say his party does not want to see an escalation of the war in Gaza.
But he added that “people need to remember there are still 50 hostages still captive in Gaza held by Hamas.”
“Israel is fighting for its life,” he told Sky News.
He also hit out at Sir Keir’s plans to recognise Palestine next month if there is no ceasefire, saying: “Any kind of unconditional ceasefire or recognition of a Palestinian state has got to be wrong at this time, this has got to be a deal that makes Hamas put down its arms, I've not seen any proposal on the table that will do that.”
Analysis | Netanyahu believes he must escalate the war to avoid his own cold reckoning – so Israel will try to occupy Gaza next
Our World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley writes:
When is an occupation not an occupation? When Benjamin Netanyahu orders it.
Netanyahu has agreed with his cabinet to send the Israel Defence Force into a full-scale operation against Hamas in Gaza City that he wants to lead to taking over the whole enclave – but not actually occupying it.
What happens next is an obvious question and it will be a long wait for the answer – Israel doesn’t even admit it’s an occupation force on the West Bank, which it captured in 1967.
The immediate Israeli objection to a new campaign in Gaza is that it will risk the lives of the hostages that remain held there.
Read the full analysis below:
