Israeli protesters demand Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal outside Netanyahu’s office

Israeli protesters rallied outside Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on Monday, 4 August, calling to end the war in Gaza, return all hostages under a comprehensive deal, and cancel the motion to sack attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara.

Demonstrators gathered outside the building while the Israeli cabinet was set to vote on firing Ms Baharav-Miara, who has sparred with Netanyahu's cabinet over the legality of some of its policies.

The High Court of Israel issued a temporary order blocking the government’s attempt to dismiss Ms Baharav-Miara.

Israel's government has been seeking the dismissal of Ms Baharav-Miara for months.

Footage shows protesters holding photos of hostages and signs calling to end the war in Gaza.