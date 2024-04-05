For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Families in north Gaza are forced to live on less than a can of fava beans a day, Oxfam has said as senior UN officials described malnourished newborns so small that they weigh little more than a kilo.

Over 300,000 people are still believed to be trapped in the north of the besieged strip, which has seen the worst of Israel’s ferocious bombardment and where little to no aid has been getting in.

There, since January, families have been surviving on an average of 245 calories a day, according to Oxfam - less than 12 percent of the average recommended daily calorie needs.

“Israel is making deliberate choices to starve civilians,” said Amitabh Behar, Oxfam’s International Executive Director.

“Imagine what it is like, not only to be trying to survive on 245 calories - day in, day out - but also having to watch your children or elderly relatives do the same.”

It comes as some aid agencies have said they will have to pull back from Gaza over concerns for safety after Israeli forces admitted to killing seven members of food charity World Central Kitchen in a drone attack, despite the fact they were moving in a deconflicted area. Israel has since promised to open two aid corridors.

WCK has served over 30 million meals inside Gaza and was a major part of the response to tackle the looming famine. It has also had to suspend its operations over safety concerns in the wake of the fatal bombing.

Jamie McGoldrick, the UN coordinator for aid in the occupied Palestinian territory, who visited Gaza recently, said the pull back of aid agencies, because of the killing of WCK aid workers, and over 190 others since October, came at the “worst time” because of the hunger crisis.

He said right now a third of all children under the age of two in Gaza are malnourished.

“Food assistance to combat famine is desperately needed everywhere. It is a time of great hardship and suffering,” he told The Independent after returning from visiting Kamal Adwan hospital, one of the only facilities in the war-ravaged north treating newborns and children.

There he described visiting children and neonatal wards where there were multiple babies to a single incubator, skeletal toddlers, and where newborns, “drowning” in their nappies weighed little more than a bag of sugar.

“Every single child was in terrible condition - the dehydration, the emaciation was unimaginable. Some of the children were so skinny you could see the ribcages,” he described.

“There was a newborn who weighed just 1.2 kg and was tiny inside his [nappy]. I saw his small spindly legs coming out of the bottom. His hand was no bigger than my thumb.”

Israel has launched its heaviest bombardment yet of Gaza, and a crippling siege in retaliation for the 7 October massacre by Hamas on southern Israel, where militants killed at least 1,200 people and took at least 240 people, including children, hostage.

Palestinian health officials say Israel’s bombing has killed over 33,000 Palestinains, the vast majority of them women and children.

Now aid agencies fear that starvation will be the next major killer to stalk the besieged strip. Over a million people are in extreme levels of hunger, according to a UN-backed report.

Israel has been accused by multiple UN agencies and aid groups of being repsonsible for a “man-made famine” because of its restrictions on aid into and through Gaza - including aid being stopped at the southern entry point to Egypt, and also convoys going to the north being barred or turned back.

Israel has vehemently denied famine in Gaza or that it is using hunger as a weapon of war. COGAT, the defence ministry body charged with coordinating with the Palestinians, has repeatedly told The Independent there are no limits on aid deliveries to Gaza.

But under searing pressure from the international community, and in its closest ally the US, the Israeli government announced on Friday that it would finally re-open its first land crossing into north Gaza and temporarily allow supplies for Gaza to come into Ashdod port in south Israel.

It did not say when the Erez crossing would open - and many fear in the bloody wake of the the killing of the WCK workers there are still not sufficient security guarantees to allow safe passage of the aid even if it does get in.

This strangulation of food and medical supplies has meant that, according to Oxfam’s analysis, families in north Gaza have been on a few hundred calories since January. There, children are already dying from starvation and malnutrition, worsened by disease.

Oxfam said hunger and its impacts are exacerbated by the near-complete destruction of civilian infrastructure including hospitals, water and sanitation services and community health support. That has left people even more vulnerable to disease.

Gaza’s agriculture industry has also been destroyed - and so the little fruit and vegetables that are available are prohibitively costly. Specialised nutrition products and centres to treat malnourished children are also difficult or impossible to find.

Mr McGoldrick said that access for aid was still limited, and aid agencies need “security and protection that clearly does not exist.”